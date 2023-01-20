Endpoint Security Market Size Worth USD 24.58 Billion by 2028 | Report by Fortune Business Insights

Pune,India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global Endpoint Security Market Size is expected to grow from USD 13.99 billion in 2021 to reach USD 24.58 billion by 2028, exhibiting a CAGR of 8.3% during the forecast period. The growing implementation of artificial intelligence (AI), the internet of things (IoT), connected devices, and others for the development of endpoint solutions by major IT companies can have an outstanding effect on the market growth, states Fortune Business Insights, in a report, titled "Endpoint Security Market Forecast,2023-2028." The market size stood at USD 12.93 billion in 2020.





Report Scope & Segmentation

Report Coverage Details Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 Forecast Period 2021 to 2028 CAGR 8.3% 2028 Value Projection USD 24.58 Billion Base Year 2020 Endpoint Security Market Size in 2020 USD 12.93 Billion Historical Data for 2017 to 2019 No. of Pages 140 Segments covered Deployment, Deployment, Enterprise, End-User, Endpoint Security Market Growth Drivers Rising Implementation of Bring Your Own Devices to Propel Growth Increasing Number of Connected Devices Will Boost Endpoint Security Solution Demand













Key Takeaways

Endpoint Security Market is expected to flourish & reach USD 24.58 Billion in 2028

The Endpoint Security enhanced by artificial intelligence is being considered as a potential solution in protection against external threats and data breaches.

Growing implementation of Bring Your Own Devices to propel growth in the Endpoint Security Market

Services Segment to Gain Traction Stoked by Surging Adoption of Endpoint during the projection period,2021-2028

Endpoint Security Market Size in North America was USD 5.04 Billion 2020

Driving Factors:

Surging Number of Connected Devices to Spur Demand for Endpoint Security Solutions

The growing number of attacks due to the rising digitalization and connected devices will incite the development of the market. Attackers infiltrate secured enterprise networks through laptops, smartphones, wearable devices.

Moreover, the rising adoption of solutions such as the internet of things, industrial control system, and smart sensors to counter cyber-attacks will bode well for the global market.

According to a 2017 Global Enterprise Security Survey by Fortinet, more than half of enterprises respondents reported endpoint data breach attacks.

Furthermore, the growing number of unknown attacks can create lucrative opportunities for the market. For instance, in 2018 Cisco Systems, Inc. declared to block 20 billion risks per day for its customers. These instant detection and response solutions are boosting the adoption of endpoint security solutions.





Regional Insights:

Rising Adoption of Connected Devices to Boost Market in North America

The market in North America is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period. The region earned USD 5.04 billion in terms of revenue in 2020. The growth is attributed to the growing adoption of connected devices and the internet of things across several industries. The presence of numerous security solution providers in the US will enable speedy expansion of the market in North America. Europe is expected to hold the largest share during the forecast period due to the expanding cybersecurity infrastructure.

Germany and the UK are expected to expand the endpoint security market share in Europe. The German organizations have increased their IT budget to deal with cyber-attacks. Likewise, the UK government has rolled out end-user device guidance for the organizations offering deployment of external devices. Asia Pacific is expected to experience a rapid growth rate during the forecast period due to the increasing IT spending across various industries. The implementation of AI, internet of things, connected devices, and cloud services by industries will boost this industry in the region.

List of Key Players Mentioned in the Report:

AhnLab, Inc. (Gyeonggi-do, South Korea)

Alert Logic, Inc. (Texas, United States)

AO Kaspersky Lab (Moscow, Russia)

Bitdefender S.R.L. (Bucharest, Romania)

BlackBerry Limited (Cylance) (Waterloo, Canada)

Check Point (Tel Aviv-Yafo, Israel)

Cisco System, Inc. (California, United States)

Comodo Security Solutions, Inc. (New Jersey, United States)

Crowd Strike, Inc. (California, United States)

Current Ware (New York, United States)

Cybereason, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Druva Inc. (California, United States)

Fidelis Cybersecurity (Maryland, US)

FireEye, Inc. (California, United States)

Forcepoint LLC (Texas, United States)

Fortinet (California, United States)

F-Secure Corporation (Helsinki Finland)

GoSecure, Inc. (California, United States)

Intel Corporation (California, United States)

Ivanti (Utah, United States)

LogMeIn, Inc. (Massachusetts, United States)

Malwarebytes Ltd. (California, United States)

McAfee, LLC (California, United States)

New Net Technologies LLC (Florida, United States)

Palo Alto Network Inc. (California, United States)

Panda Security (Bilbao, Spain)

RSA Security LLC (Massachusetts, United States)

SentinelOne (California, United States)

Sophos Ltd (Abingdon, United Kingdom)

Symantec Corporation (California, United States)

Trend Micro Inc. (Tokyo, Japan)

VMware, Inc (Carbon Black Inc.) (California, United States)

Webroot, Inc. (Colorado, United States)





Major Table of Contents:

Companies Profiled Overview Key Management Headquarters etc Offerings/Business Segments Key Details Employee Size Key Financials Past and Current Revenue Gross Margin Geographical Share Business Segment Share Recent Developments

TOC Continued…!

FAQ:

How big is the Endpoint Security Market?

The market is projected to grow from USD 13.99 billion in 2021 to USD 24.58 billion in 2028 at a CAGR of 8.3% in the 2021-2028 period.

How big is Endpoint Security Market In North America?

The market in North America stood at USD 5.04 Billion in 2020 and is expected to gain a huge portion of the market share in the coming years.

