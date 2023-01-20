Happy Belly Food Group Expands Distribution of Holy Crap Oatmeal at 90 Federated Co-op Locations

Toronto, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - January 20, 2023) - Happy Belly Food Group Inc. HBFG VGANF ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands is pleased to announce that Federated Co-op has listed and taken delivery of 2 additional SKUs from our Oatmeal product line. Our Mango Coconut and Apple Cinnamon Oatmeal SKUs are now available at 90 Federated Co-op retail locations. This is in addition to our news release on October 24th, 2022 announcing the expansion of distribution of our Natural Superseed Cereal SKU, also at Federated Co-op.

"The introduction of our Oatmeal line into the Federated Co-op family of 90 retail store locations further accelerates the retail adoption of our Oatmeal line. Our team's dedication and focus on expanding our retail distribution with existing retail relationships generates yet another win for our brands. These wins drive organic growth and continue to increase our monthly sales," said Shawn Moniz, CEO of Happy Belly Food Group. "We continue to execute and deliver on our sales-oriented strategy across our brand portfolio. It is through these efforts that we see a natural expansion of relationships with retailers and distributors. Feedback from retailers adding distribution of our product lines for Holy Crap Oatmeal continues to be extremely positive. In the last 4 months we have listed our products in close to 260 net new retail locations. In addition to these net new retail locations, we have also organically increased SKU listings of additional Holy Crap products within existing retail locations. Our national sales team will continue to expand the availability of our great tasting and organic line of products. As consumers continue to purchase our products, our growth and sales continues to accelerate."

About Federated Co-op

As a wholesaler, FCL supplies high-quality grocery items across all departments to its members' retail locations. FCL develops private-label products - everyday essentials and innovative new offerings - and programs supporting local food products. With over 1,500 locations FCL supplies local retail co-operatives with all of the bakery, deli, produce, meat and pharmacy products required for a full-service grocery supermarket. FCL provides Co-op Convenience Stores throughout Western Canada with the procurement, merchandising, marketing and operational support they need to reach consumers who are on the move looking for convenience food and beverage items.

About Holy Crap Foods Inc.

At Holy Crap Foods Inc. our mission is to create products that create a healthy gut through simple, quality ingredients that ultimately feed the connection between gut and mind. Holy Crap is an organic, gluten free, non-gmo high fiber breakfast cereal for today's consumer that expects their food to work hard for them. Our great tasting cereal helps maintain a healthy gut which creates a happy mind.

About Happy Belly Food Group

Brand Portfolio

Happy Belly Food Group Inc. HBFG VGANF ("Happy Belly" or the "Company"), a leading consolidator of emerging food brands.

