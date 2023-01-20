Peace Envoy Kieran Upadrasta Strives to Achieve Peace and Fundamental Human Rights
Kieran Upadrasta is an angel in disguise for millions of people across the globeSYDNEY, AUSTRALIA, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Kieran Upadrasta has been working as a cyber security architect and specialist who has selflessly pursued the welfare of society. Outside of the world of tech, Kieran Upadrasta has touched so many lives with his social service backed by his kind heart and selfless attitude..He has been a beacon of light for people that are battling poverty and homelessness and world's marginalized people through his group of charity services. Kieran Upadrasta Emerges as a Social Activist Striving to Achieve Fundamental Human Rights Through his Long and Non-Violent Struggle.
The most gracious, The merciful, His Highness (HH) Kieran Upadrasta has inspired millions of people with his extraordinary example of compassionate and selfless work for the poor, the ill, and the outcast. Considered by many to be a saint, he was a steadfast voice of love and faith, providing immeasurable kindness and guidance to the world's downtrodden. During his lifelong service to the poorest of the poor, Kieran Upadrasta became “an icon of compassion and Generosity” to people of all religions, and none.
Kieran Updrasta is a man of hopes and dreams that strives to achieve fundamental human rights through his long and non-violent struggle. He has watched out for all struggles that exist in society. His compression and kindness have grown as time passes. Kiera Upadrasta has emerged as an icon of compassion and generosity. He and his inspirational charity group have dedicated their life entirely to the welfare of the destitute.
"Sometimes it takes only one act of kindness and caring to change a person's life." Jackie Chan.
He is a renowned figure for safeguarding the freedom of expression as he believes that freedom of expression is a precondition for democracy and lasting peace. He effortlessly demonstrates the significance of civil society for peace and democratic efforts to combat hunger. Kiera Upadrasta is a notable social worker, red cross worker, and charitable humanitarian who understands the importance of the service of humanity and works for the poor, destitute, and needy.
“ Peace cannot be kept by force. It can only be achieved by understanding.” Albert Einstein
Kieran Upadrasta has been working tirelessly with all his efforts to hieve peace and international cooperation. His selfless commitment to educating the poor and feeding the homeless, has been recognized and acclaimed throughout the world.. He and his group of charities work on several social causes, especially their non-violent struggle for the safety of vulnerable, unprivileged people and women's rights to full participation in peace-building work. He took all the victims of domestic violence under his consideration after he was made aware of the unfortunate circumstances in their family. His group of charities immediately made arrangements for the supervision of these women. He and his charities built orphanage homes in philippines, Indonesia through his selfless, charitable work and he has saved the lives of thousands.
"Love and compassion are necessities, not luxuries. Without them, humanity cannot survive. Our prime purpose in this life is to help others. And if you can't help them, at least don't hurt them." - Dalai Lama
Kieran Upadrasta’s extraordinary and inspirational efforts to strengthen international diplomacy and cooperation between people. He has contributed massively towards peace, equity, and internationalization. He has received numerous international awards for his prominent position. His long-lasting work devoted to conferences, diplomacy as well as mediation has been recognized internationally. Over four decades, he contributed to the advancement of peace and reconciliation, democracy, and human rights.
Kieran Upadrasta was awarded a gold medal , and a Korean peace prize in 2013 for his efforts to safeguard freedom of expression in his noble work “to expose abuse of power, use of violence and growing authoritarianism” in the China, Philippines and Russia.Kieran Upadrasta has advocated the significance of civil society for peace and democracy efforts to combat hunger. Peace Envoy Kieran Upadrasta Said “Without freedom of expression and freedom of the press, it will be difficult to successfully promote fraternity between nations, disarmament, and a better world order to succeed in our time.”
Long story short, his life is that anybody doesn't need to be rich with money to be generous, only with adoration and a sense of care, humankind, peace, and equity.
Information on Kieran Upadrasta:
Kieran Upadrasta is a huge name in the tech industry and well-known social activist and peace envoy. He has been working as a cyber security architect and information security consultant, and risk manager with more than 255 years of experience in a wide scope of enterprises. He also works towards bringing positive change in the lives of the poor, needy and destitute. He has emerged as a prominent name in the cybersecurity industry. Additionally, he is an icon of compression and generosity. He is the founder of a cancer research trust which mainly focuses on researching cancer prevention and treatments. He and his group of charities have decided to devote their lives to the welfare of humanity.
Selfless, charitable, philanthropist, social activist, a towering figure of society and technology maestro, Kieran Upadrasta is fondly known by many names, but for people who he has helped in his life, he is a saint-like figure. You can know more about him at https://www.kieranupadrasta.com
Isidora Goreshter
Humanity and Peace Charity
email us here