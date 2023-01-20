Submit Release
‘BELKA Pedophilia’ Neighbor Claims New “International CEO & Founder” Allegedly Abused Multiple Children, Paragonah UTAH

All that is gold does not glitter, not all those who wander are lost; the old that is strong does not wither, deep roots are not reached by the frost |Tolkien|

It's not about the pace, it's about the direction …. The pace is of course a function of many factors … But what's … more important is the probability of the supply shock …”
— BELKA
SANTA MONICA, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The content of this press release is sensitive …

-This data, regarding the causes-and-solutions with Pedophilia, is necessary and informational.
-Providing solutions and information on Pedophilia is the only proven solution to eradicate it.

Exhibit A: State Case No. 20000940-CA

Exhibit B: Offense/Statute: 76-5-404.1
Exhibit C: .sheriffalerts.com/cap_office_disclaimer.php?office=54438&fwd

The prevalence of pedophilic disorder is unknown, as the social stigma around it does not invite people to self-identify. Estimates of its prevalence range from one to five percent of the male population. There are believed to be only a small fraction of a percent of women, if any at all, who experience pedophilia.

-Pedophilic sexual offenders are usually family, friends, or relatives of their victims.
( .trtworld.com/news/pedophilia )

The types of pedophilic activities vary, and may include just looking at a child or undressing and touching a child. However, acts often involve oral sex or touching the genitals of the child or the offender.

For the condition to be diagnosed, an individual must either: (1) Act on their sexual urges or (2) Experience significant distress or interpersonal difficulty as a result of their urges or fantasies. Without these two criteria, a person may have pedophilic sexual desires but not pedophilic disorder ( .euronews.com/tag/pedophilia ).

-Studies suggest that children who feel uncared for or lonely may be at higher risk for sexual abuse …
https://www.psychologytoday.com/us/conditions/pedophilia

ASAP: Association for Sexual Abuse Prevention
ASAP: Association for Sexual Abuse Prevention
+15677722727 ext.
support@asapinternational.org
