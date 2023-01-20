Jordan: Daki Stresses Importance of Restorative Justice in Developing Judicial Systems

MOROCCO, January 20 - The interest in restorative justice is more necessary than ever due to the development of national judicial systems, said the King's Attorney General at the Court of Cassation, President of the Public Prosecutor's Office, El Hassan Daki.

Speaking at the 1st International Conference of the Jordanian Public Prosecutor's Office, which opened on Thursday in the Dead Sea region in Jordan, Daki noted that the assessment of the efficiency of justice and penal policy is not only based on the protection of society by imposing penalties on perpetrators, but also involves achieving the necessary balance between the public right to fight crime and the private right to protect the rights of victims.

Daki, who was speaking at the conference held under the theme "Restorative Justice in Modern Criminal Policy", said that in Morocco, the code of criminal procedure has adopted a modern approach that makes reconciliation between the victim and the perpetrator a legal ground for ending the effects of crime, by imposing commitments on the perpetrator, such as restorative fines, without having to initiate legal proceedings, which may overload the courts, adding that the Moroccan legislator has introduced a set of offences within the framework of formal crimes, which require a complaint from the victim before prosecution can take place.

The absence of the victim's complaint prevents the criminal justice bodies from investigating the crime, he explained, noting that Moroccan justice pays particular attention to conciliation, especially to preserve family or neighborhood ties.

MAP : 20 January 2023