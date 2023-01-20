Gual’s Leveled-Up And Ready To Take His Music Fully Global – Allegories Of Soul Is Out 01/20/2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- Over the course of the past two years, Gual has spent his time proudly enrolled at Berklee College Of Music, refining his natural talents as an artist into a full-fledged Master’s degree in Music Production. Not only did he succeed in furthering his education and sharpening his skillset even further, but in the process, he recorded an incredible lineup of four sensational new songs to form a brand-new record!
Officially arriving on January 20th, 2023, Gual’s highly anticipated return to the scene becomes reality with the release of his new EP, Allegories Of Soul. Bringing out some friends to make the moment even more magical, all four of the songs on Allegories Of Soul feature the spectacular vocals of Cheshy; and on the record’s most special single called “Until We Fall,” she is joined by the vocal talents of Kenneith Perrin for a powerfully moving moment with all proceeds going directly to the support systems and many programs managed by Children’s Miracle Network Hospitals.
From the inherent groove of Gual’s music, to the spiritually soulful sound of Cheshy’s radiant voice, to the dynamically addictive production of Allegories Of Soul shining brighter than ever with all the new tricks and techniques Gual has learned in obtaining his Master’s degree – there’s something for everyone in the mix and stellar lineup of material. A hybrid vibe that creates a colorful array of sound that infuses Pop, Soul, R&B, Funk, and more – the irresistible set-list reveals some of Gual’s most intriguing and engaging music to-date, with music that is drawing comparisons to Lizzo, Bruno Mars, and Beyoncé.
Excited for the opportunity to surge into the next chapter of his career and the new year with music that highlights how far he’s come and proves how far he can go – Allegories Of Soul is set to sparkle and shine through the speakers of listeners worldwide, and bring the joy of Gual’s stylistically slick rhythms straight to the top of the charts once again. Back and better than ever – Gual’s ready to go global with the spectacular upbeat vibes of his new songs, and continue the journey by assisting the independent music community with their own dreams as a professional producer in the coming year. Not only is his own star completely on the rise, but he’s determined to share the spotlight with the incredible talent found all over the map, and bring you the best music you never heard before. Join Gual in celebration of the release of Allegories Of Soul, and be ready for so much more!
Listen to Allegories of Soul on Spotify: https://open.spotify.com/playlist/4otvhYCSuMdIKFYgqX1Ep0?si=08522e2392364665
Gual’s Website: https://gualmusic.com
