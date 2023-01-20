 Windtree Therapeutics to Raise $1.0 Million From the Exercise of Previously Issued Warrants

/EIN News/ -- WARRINGTON, Pa., Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ: WINT) (“Windtree” or the “Company”) today announced it has entered into warrant inducement offer letters (the “Inducement Offer Letters”) to raise approximately $1.0 million in gross proceeds from the exercise of warrants to purchase 4,808,595 shares of the Company’s common stock, par value $0.001 per share (“Common Stock”), in the aggregate.



Pursuant to the Inducement Offer Letters, the Company agreed to reduce the exercise price of certain of its previously issued warrants to $0.20 per share of Common Stock underlying such warrants. The warrants so amended include (i) warrants issued in December 2019 to purchase 78,643 shares of Common Stock (prior exercise price: $12.09 per share), (ii) warrants issued in May 2020 to purchase 279,889 shares of Common Stock (prior exercise price: $7.975 per share); and (iii) warrants issued in March 2021 to purchase 4,450,063 shares of Common Stock (prior exercise price: $3.60 per share) (collectively, the “Warrants”).

Concurrently with the reduction in exercise prices of the Warrants, the investors party to the Inducement Offer Letters agreed to exercise their Warrants at the reduced exercise price (collectively, the “Warrant Exercise”). In addition, the Company agreed to issue to such investors new warrants to purchase 9,617,190 shares of Common Stock in the aggregate at an exercise price of $0.2152 per share (the “New Warrants”). The New Warrants will be exercisable six months from the date of issuance and will expire five years from their initial exercise date.

The exercise of the Warrants is expected to result in gross proceeds to the Company of approximately $1.0 million, before deducting fees and expenses.

Ladenburg Thalmann & Co. Inc. acted as the exclusive warrant inducement agent.

The New Warrants are being offered in a private placement pursuant to an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “Securities Act”), and, along with the shares of common stock issuable upon their exercise, have not been registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) or an applicable exemption from such registration requirements. The securities were offered only to accredited investors. The Company has agreed to file a registration statement with the SEC covering the resale of shares of Common Stock issuable upon exercise of the New Warrants within ninety calendar days after the date of the Inducement Offer Letters.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to the registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.

About Windtree Therapeutics, Inc.

Windtree Therapeutics, Inc. is advancing multiple late-stage interventions for cardiovascular disorders to treat patients in moments of crisis. Using new scientific and clinical approaches, Windtree is developing a multi-asset franchise anchored around compounds with an ability to activate SERCA2a, with lead candidate, istaroxime, being developed as a first-in-class treatment for acute heart failure and for early cardiogenic shock. Windtree’s heart failure platform includes follow-on oral pre-clinical SERCA2a activator assets as well. In pulmonary care, Windtree has focused on facilitating the transfer of the KL4 surfactant platform to its licensee, Lee’s Pharmaceutical (HK) Ltd. Included in Windtree’s portfolio is rostafuroxin, a novel precision drug product targeting hypertensive patients with certain genetic profiles.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The Company may, in some cases, use terms such as “predicts,” “believes,” “potential,” “proposed,” “continue,” “estimates,” “anticipates,” “expects,” “plans,” “intends,” “may,” “could,” “might,” “will,” “should” or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. Such statements are based on information available to the Company as of the date of this press release and are subject to numerous important factors, risks and uncertainties that may cause actual events or results to differ materially from the Company’s current expectations. Examples of such risks and uncertainties include: risks and uncertainties associated with the economic and social consequences of the COVID-19 pandemic, including any adverse impact on the Company’s clinical trials, clinical trial timelines or disruption in supply chain; the success and advancement of the clinical development programs for istaroxime and the Company’s other product candidates; the impacts of political unrest, including as a result of geopolitical tension, including the conflict between Russia and Ukraine, the People’s Republic of China and the Republic of China (Taiwan), and any sanctions, export controls or other restrictive actions that may be imposed by the United States and/or other countries which could have an adverse impact on the Company’s operations, including through disruption in supply chain or access to potential international clinical trial sites, and through disruption, instability and volatility in the global markets, which could have an adverse impact on the Company’s ability to access the capital markets; the Company’s ability to secure significant additional capital as and when needed; the Company’s ability to access the debt or equity markets; the Company’s ability to manage costs and execute on its operational and budget plans; the results, cost and timing of the Company’s clinical development programs, including any delays to such clinical trials relating to enrollment or site initiation; risks related to technology transfers to contract manufacturers and manufacturing development activities; delays encountered by the Company, contract manufacturers or suppliers in manufacturing drug products, drug substances, and other materials on a timely basis and in sufficient amounts; risks relating to rigorous regulatory requirements, including that: (i) the U.S. Food and Drug Administration or other regulatory authorities may not agree with the Company on matters raised during regulatory reviews, may require significant additional activities, or may not accept or may withhold or delay consideration of applications, or may not approve or may limit approval of the Company’s product candidates, and (ii) changes in the national or international political and regulatory environment may make it more difficult to gain regulatory approvals and risks related to the Company’s efforts to maintain and protect the patents and licenses related to its product candidates; risks that the Company may never realize the value of its intangible assets and have to incur future impairment charges; risks related to the size and growth potential of the markets for the Company’s product candidates, and the Company’s ability to service those markets; the Company’s ability to develop sales and marketing capabilities, whether alone or with potential future collaborators; and the rate and degree of market acceptance of the Company’s product candidates, if approved. These and other risks are described in the Company’s periodic reports, including its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and Current Reports on Form 8-K, filed with or furnished to the Securities and Exchange Commission and available at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements that the Company makes in this press release speak only as of the date of this press release. The Company assumes no obligation to update forward-looking statements whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, after the date of this press release.

