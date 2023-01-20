Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market will worth USD 5.8 billion by 2030 : GreyViews

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Size by Delivery Mode (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Application (Integrated Solutions and Standalone Solutions), Regions, Segmentation, and forecast till 2030.

/EIN News/ -- Pune India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The market has been studied for the below mentioned-segmentation and regional analysis for North America, Europe, Asia, South America, and the Middle East and Africa. These are the key regions where the hospital capacity management solutions market is operating and is predicted to expand soon. The manufacturers and suppliers involved in the hospital capacity management solutions market are present across various countries in the above-mentioned regions.

Get Sample Copy of This Report @ https://greyviews.com/reports/hospital-capacity-management-solutions-market/416/request-sample

The report provides a detailed understanding of the market segments which have been formed by combining different prospects such as the delivery mode, application, and regions. Apart from this, the key driving factors, restraints, potential growth opportunities and market challenges are also discussed in the below paragraphs.

The significant players operating in the global hospital capacity management solutions market are GE Healthcare, Alcidion Corporation, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, STERIS plc. McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Change Healthcare, Infosys Limited among others. To achieve a substantial market share in the worldwide hospital capacity management solutions market and strengthen their position, manufacturers are pursuing expansion methods such as current developments, mergers and acquisitions, product innovations, collaborations, and partnerships, joint ventures.

Capacity management solutions for hospitals include software and services that give managers, administrators, and clinical staff real-time access to hospital assets and capacity planning information. Hospital capacity management solutions are expected to grow due to the penetration of 5G services and customized solutions tailored specifically to healthcare settings. Through the use of technology, healthcare settings are expected to automate most manual tasks in the coming years. With the advent of user-friendly dashboards, hospital capacity management solution providers have improved time management and error reduction. The dashboards make it easy to use all modules of the hospital capacity management solution, so adoption is encouraged. Vacant beds are automatically updated and allocated efficiently, easing staff burden. All these factors are contributing to a large share in the market growth as the demand for hospital capacity management solutions is rising. The growth of the market is driven by various technological innovations, but there are some factors, which are negatively impacting the market growth such as high installation and maintenance costs of the services and software, lack of trained professionals and lack of understanding about the systems. Various key players in the market are continuously working on creating more advanced and user-friendly systems for consumers, which will create new growth opportunities for market growth.

Enquiry Before Buying This Report @ https://greyviews.com/inquiry/416

Scope of Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Report:

Report Metric Information Study Period 2022-2030 Base Year 2022 Forecast Period 2023-2030 Market Share Unit USD Billion Segments Covered Delivery Mode, Application, and Regions. Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle-East and Africa Major Players GE Healthcare, Alcidion Corporation, TeleTracking Technologies, Inc., Central Logic, STERIS plc. McKesson Corporation, Cerner Corporation, NextGen Healthcare, Inc., Change Healthcare, Infosys Limited among others

Segmentation Analysis

Cloud-based is expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The delivery mode segment is cloud-based and on-premise. The cloud-based segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. As technological advances are in place, healthcare organizations are adopting new technology to enhance their operational and administrative processes, which is expected to lead to a high growth rate for cloud-based solutions during the forecast period. The rising demand for cloud-based solutions in hospital capacity management is proven to be beneficial as a result of which the market is witnessing huge growth from this delivery mode segment.

Integrated solutions are expected to be the fastest-growing segment in 2022.

The application segment is integrated solutions and standalone solutions. The integrated solution segment is expected to witness the highest growth rate during the forecast period. The growth of integrated solutions is anticipated to be stronger than that of standalone ones because of their greater efficiency and the use of several modules. It consists of two or more pieces of software that automate hospitals and reduce labor costs. This element may influence market demand.

Regional Analysis

The regional analysis provides a detailed perception of the key regions and the countries. Some of the key countries analyzed for the capacity management solutions market include the US, Canada, Mexico, Germany, France, the U.K., Italy, Spain, Russia, China, Japan, India, Brazil, Peru, UAE, South Africa, and Saudi Arabia.

The North American region witnessed a major share. Hospital capacity management solutions are dominated by the North American region, primarily due to an increase in chronic diseases and an improved healthcare infrastructure. A key factor contributing to the growth of the hospital capacity management market within the region is the technological advancement of hospital capacity management solutions and increased awareness of their potential applications.

Country Analysis

Germany

Germany's hospital capacity management solutions market size was valued at USD 0.43 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.85 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 8.9% from 2023 to 2030.

Increasingly elderly people, technological developments, and hospital automation are predicted to lead to Germany dominating the sector. Because of an increase in hospital patients and a lack of resources, HCMS is a crucial concern for German hospitals as it advances in resource management technology. Germany needs to employ HCMS for resource management, which will boost the market growth in the country

China

China’s hospital capacity management solutions market size was valued at USD 0.46 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.93 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.2% from 2023 to 2030.

There are several factors contributing to the increase in the market in the country, including an increase in the disposable income of the population, government investments in improving health care facilities, and the proliferation of technologically advanced products.

India

India's hospital capacity management solutions market size was valued at USD 0.35 billion in 2022 and is expected to reach USD 0.70 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 9.1% from 2023 to 2030.

A number of government associations are working to implement healthcare IT in hospitals, which has contributed to the growth of India's hospital capacity management solutions market.

Covid-19 Impact

Covid-19 had a major impact on almost all industries, such as electronics, semiconductors, manufacturing, automobile, etc. However, several companies operating in the technology sector have seen increased revenue due to significant changes in consumer preferences toward technological services. In addition, the pandemic has led to significant growth in technology across developing and developed countries.

Furthermore, the growth of this market is mainly driven owing to the increasing demand from the healthcare sector to keep track of the daily activities of the staff members, patients etc.

Buy Now Full Report @ https://greyviews.com/checkout/416/single_user_license

Contact Us

Rocky Shah

GreyViews

Pune India

Phone: (+44) 162-237-1047

Email: sales@greyviews.com

Web: https://greyviews.com/

Follow Us: LinkedIn | Twitter

Browse Related Reports:

Medical Tourism Market Size By Treatment Type (Cosmetic Treatment, Orthopedic Treatment, Oncology (Cancer) Treatment, Fertility Treatment, and Others), By Service Provider (Public and Private) Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/medical-tourism-market/425

Hospital Capacity Management Solutions Market Size By Delivery Mode (Cloud-Based and On-Premise), By Application (Integrated Solutions and Standalone Solutions), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hospital-capacity-management-solutions-market/416

Hair Transplant Market Size By Method (Follicular Unit Transplantation and Follicular Unit Extraction), By Therapy (PRP, Stem Cell, Laser Therapy, and Others), By Service Provider (Hospitals, Clinics, Surgical Centers, and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/hair-transplant-market/414

Skin Tightening Market Size By Type (Ultrasound Skin-Tightening, Radio Frequency Skin-Tightening and Laser Skin-Tightening), By End-User (Hospitals, Cosmetic Centres & Homecare, Beauty Salons and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/skin-tightening-market/412

Orthopaedic Braces & Support Market Size By Product (Lower Extremity Braces & Supports and Upper Extremity Braces & Supports), By Distribution Channel (Retail Sales and Institutional Sales), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/orthopaedic-braces-support-market/411

Continuous Glucose Monitoring (CGM) Systems Market Size By Component (Sensors, Transmitters, and Receivers), By End-User (Home Care, Hospitals and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/continuous-glucose-monitoring-cgm-systems-market/407

Fertility and Pregnancy Rapid Test Kits Market Size By Product (Fertility Rapid Tests and Pregnancy Rapid Tests), By Test Type (HCG Blood, LH Urine, HCG Urine, and FSH Urine), By Distribution Channel (E-Commerce, Hypermarkets & Supermarkets, Drugstore, and Gynecology/Fertlity Clinics), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/fertility-and-pregnancy-rapid-test-kits-market/402

Dental Cement Market Size By Material (Resin-Based Ionomers, Glass Ionomers, Zinc Oxide Eugenol and Others), By Type (Temporary and Permanent), By End-User (Luting, Pulpal Protection, Restorations and Others), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/dental-cement-market/401

Cancer Supportive Care Products Market Size By Drug Class (Granulocyte Colony-Stimulating Factor, Erythropoiesis Stimulating Agent, Antiemetics, Bisphosphonates, Opioids, Non-Steroidal Anti-Inflammatory Drugs, Topical, and Others), By Distribution Channel (Retail Pharmacies, Hospital Pharmacies, and Compounding Pharmacies), Regions, Segmentation, and Projection till 2030

https://greyviews.com/reports/cancer-supportive-care-products-market/398