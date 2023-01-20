Experts at The Brains Reveal How to Create an End of Year Digital Marketing Report
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Creating a well-rounded end of year digital marketing report can help you determine which strategies to use and which to avoid in 2023.
It is important to outline your objectives and focus areas, which usually includes things like understanding performance achievements and which channels work best for campaigns - thus helping you understand which strategies and campaigns performed well, and which didn't.
Next, it’s essential to understand what to actually include in your digital marketing report. For example, overall website performance, a review of all your main channels and ensuring your budget is being used wisely.
With various reporting tools and platforms, it can be difficult to know which can make the process easier. For this reason, digital marketing experts at The Brains have put a resource together explaining the importance of creating a strategic digital marketing report.
You can read the full post here.
James Speyer, Head of SEO at The Brains, says:
“There are many benefits of creating an end of year digital marketing report, but in order to get the most out of your strategy, it's vital to draw attention to specific performance wins, or achievements, while determining the best channels for your marketing strategy.
“The point is, you are collating valuable data such as KPIs, overall website performance, paid marketing statistics and more that will ultimately shape your business strategy and goals moving forward.”
