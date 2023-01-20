A La Lune will dispatch 1000 postcards from China to celebrate the Year of the Rabbit.
EINPresswire.com/ -- It all began in London, a coming together of like-minded people united by their multi-cultural backgrounds and belief in creating fragrances that celebrate diversity, mindfulness, and innovating sustainably founded A La Lune's studio in 2021. In their fragrant journey, one of the founders, Kamaria, found the fact that "Agarwood was far more prevalent in ancient China than it is today, and it commonly appears in some of China’s quintessential literature, poetry and paintings…" . As a result, incense wood, the ritual of incense, became the symbol of A La Lune perfume and was extracted together with goldenseal to make A La Lune Nectar.
As deeply influenced by Asian incense-making cultures, in the coming Lunar New Year, A La Lune is dispatching 1,000 postcards to people who register on the website.(https://alalune.co.uk/product/postcard/）. The new year postcard, designed with a hand-painted zodiac rabbit motif, represents longevity, peace, and prosperity. The basis of each A La Lune fragrance - A La Lune Nectar- was painted with golden lines distributed throughout the layout. The smell of benzoin seems to be slowly released.
For A La Lune, traditional Chinese symbolism entwines within their fragrances, with a wish to inspire ‘a micro-renaissance of traditional art and craftsmanship in the field of fine perfumery…’. In conducting this campaign, A LA LUNE hopes to reach a broader audience with its brand philosophy.
Abigale Morgan
