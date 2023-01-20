American Treatment Network Opens In Kent County; Awarded State Contract to Treat Uninsured Residents of Delaware

American Treatment Network announced the opening of its second innovative integrative treatment program for outpatient substance use disorder and mental health in the state of Delaware.

DOVER, Del., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- American Treatment Network announced the opening of its second innovative integrative treatment program for outpatient substance use disorder and mental health in the state of Delaware. The federally licensed Opioid Treatment Program "OTP" is located at 1206 Forrest Avenue, Dover, De. The location offers a full continuum of addiction treatment and mental health services in Kent County. We continue to face the worst of our nations Opioid Epidemic that show no signs of subsiding. Over 107,000 drug overdose deaths nationwide and 515 in the State of Delaware make resources such as American Treatment Network a valued resource in the state.

"Our evidenced based model, is built around treatment for Opioid Use Disorder using the evidenced based gold standards of methadone, buprenorphine, or long acting injectables in combination with a full spectrum of medical and behavioral health interventions" stated company co-founder and CEO Matthew Sullivan. He continued, "our care model has lowered the barriers to care by offering a complete ecosystem where our patients can access step down levels of care that offers primary care, medication assisted treatment, mental health medication management, intensive outpatient (IOP), and individual & group counseling in a welcoming holistic healing environment."

Many patients struggle with co-occurring medical and psychological disorders in addition to their SUD. ATN's ecosystem of care allows patient access to specialty providers board certified in addictionology, psychiatry, and primary care. These specialists are joined by a multi-disciplinary team of social workers, therapists, and care coordinators that come together to provide access to a full level of support during the recovery journey. This value-based approach has been proven to increase treatment sobriety and engagement, while lowering the total cost of care. "Our model is open access and we treat all who need our services in the state regardless of the ability to pay. We have a contract in Delaware for the uninsured of the state and removes financial concerns as an obstacle to care" states company COO Thomas Connor.

American Treatment Network is a value based, multi-state outpatient substance abuse provider with operations throughout Pennsylvania and Delaware. American Treatment Network, was founded to disrupt the current fragmented outpatient addiction treatment landscape by promoting health equity to all who seek outpatient addiction care.

