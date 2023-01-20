Major West Coast Food Hall, Reno Public Market, Opens Its Doors

Largest restaurant in Midtown Reno celebrates its grand opening January 20, 2023

RENO, Nev. (PRWEB) January 20, 2023

Reno Public Market, home to one of the largest food halls on the West Coast, is opening its doors on January 20. The new food hall will host 18 local food vendor stalls across the culinary spectrum, as well as a central bar.

Reno Public Market, formerly the retail shopping center Shopper's Square, has been owned and operated by The Casazza family for over 50 years. The Casazzas partnered with developer Foothill Partners and real estate manager Loja Real Estate in 2016 to begin revitalization efforts of the shopping space for Midtown Reno.

"Seeing my family's history and business get a second life as Reno Public Market is incredible to see," said Rick Casazza, partner in Reno Public Market LLC and senior vice president at Colliers International. "I feel like it was only yesterday when my family and I were breaking ground on Shopper's Square. Now my family gets to enjoy an incredible community gathering space alongside the rest of Reno-Tahoe."

Construction on the property began in September 2019. To begin revitalization efforts, Foothill Partners and Loja Real Estate teamed up with Frame Architecture, a Reno-based architecture firm with extensive experience in commercial architecture design. Together, they brought about the design for the new Reno Public Market: a community hub encapsulating Midtown Reno with shopping, food, and the arts.

"Our goal was to not only revitalize the space but also recommit the design and vendors to the values of Midtown Reno," said Doug Wiele, president and founding partner of Foothill Partners. "The industrial design, with elements from the original Shopper's Square, are still being used to balance the old with the new at Reno Public Market."

In October 2021, Reno Public Market partnered with FIRETEN Hospitality as the operator and manager of the Reno Public Market Food Hall, working to secure vendors of various cuisines. FIRETEN Hospitality is an owner, operator and manager of food hall, bar operations and other hospitality concepts based in Florida and Nevada.

"There's something really special about the Reno culture and community, and we're excited to be a part of it," said Jeremy Barker, CEO of FIRETEN Hospitality. "We are committed to showcasing the best of what Reno has to offer: exceptional food and beverage concepts and a unique experience that you can't find anywhere else."

Beyond local food offerings, both retail and the arts are prioritized within the new community hub. Reno Public Market Food Hall houses three retail vendors: local artist gallery Makers Paradise Art Collective, small business collective Wyld Market, and outdoor lifestyle and travel adventure store Far Out. Live@Faye's, the central stage located within the food hall, is a performance space prioritized for Reno-based performers.

Reno Public Market already experienced great successes with a two week soft opening starting January 5. Within the first four days of soft opening, over 12,000 patrons visited the 25,000 square foot food hall.

"It's been amazing to see our patrons go on their own culinary adventures across the food hall," said Natalie Zabiegalski, development director at FIRETEN Hospitality. "This is a community that values local food, and we're proud to offer so many options under one roof. We could not have asked for a better start to the Reno Public Market Food Hall."

Reno Public Market will be open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Mondays, Wednesdays and Thursdays, 11 a.m. - 11 p.m. on Friday-Saturday, and 11 a.m. - 8 p.m. on Sundays. It will be closed on Tuesdays. For more information, visit https://renopublicmarket.com.

About Reno Public Market:

The corner of Plumb Lane and South Virginia Street is being reimagined for the public's daily shopping needs––including retail spaces along with public market-style food and beverage options. Reno Public Market incorporates gathering areas that are inclusive and invite residents and visitors alike to share and explore local businesses. This $58 million project, funded by California and Florida based Loja Real Estate, is bringing modern-architecture and new aesthetics to the historic location. Visit renopublicmarket.com to learn more.

