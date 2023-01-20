Wall Street's Legendary Contest Returns, Partners With NYU Langone

NFL Combine-style competition had raised $14M+ for pediatric cancer before COVID-induced pause

Before The D10 became a nationally televised, coast-to-coast tour, showcasing high-level athletic competition to raise funds for pediatric cancer research, it was Wall Street's best-kept secret for cultivating its next generation of leaders. Thanks to a partnership with NYU Langone Health, The D10 is returning to NYC June 10-11th, 2023. With its innovative combination of performance-based donating, intelligent live-streaming, and world-class membership benefits, The D10 sees its 2023 relaunch as a testament to its unique combination of charity, community, and competition.

"There was always a demand, even through the pandemic," said CEO Alexis Maloney. "But relaunching was contingent on having the right partners at the right time. We consider ourselves blessed to now be in this position supporting NYU Langone Health."

Maloney's husband, Dave, a Vice President at J.P. Morgan's Private Bank, founded The D10 in 2009.

Participants in The D10 compete in ten events testing strength, speed and agility. Every participant raises money for the event's designated charitable beneficiary, with many donations taking the form of performance-based pledges, which can increase or decrease on game day, based on the athlete's result.

Funds raised by The D10 will support early-stage trials for new cancer therapies at NYU Langone Health's Perlmutter Cancer Center.

"We are grateful for the opportunity to partner with The D10 and turn its athletes' achievements into actionable research that could change the way cancer is treated," said Benjamin Neel, MD, PhD, director of Perlmutter Cancer Center. "The D10 empowers our researchers to mirror the athletes' spirit of competition and to push boundaries in the pursuit of new possibilities. Thanks to The D10, we'll be able to fast-track an exciting project with major potential."

"Performance-based pledging is about more than making an impact on the fight against cancer," Maloney said. "It's about raising the stakes of an athlete's preparation and performance. You're training and competing with your peers for a common purpose, and the result is to harness the motivation, the intensity and the feeling of identity we had as amateur athletes in pursuit of a championship."

About The D10

Since 2009, The D10 has brought together a curated community of post-collegiate athletes who train, network, and compete together to fund pediatric cancer research. $14.7M has been raised since inception. Visit www.thed10.com.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230120005002/en/