/R E M I N D E R -- Media Advisory - Deputy Prime Minister's itinerary for Friday, January 20, 2023/

January 20, 2023 7:05 AM | 1 min read
OTTAWA, ON, Jan. 19, 2023 /CNW/ -
Note: All times local
Davos, Switzerland
The Deputy Prime Minister will attend a meeting of the World Economic Forum Board of Trustees.
The Deputy Prime Minister will hold meetings with business leaders and other participants at the World Economic Forum.
The Deputy Prime Minister will depart for Toronto.
Closed to media.
