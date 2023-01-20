The Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup Drives More Collective Community Action for its Seventh Season

Canadian youth hockey teams can compete for a chance to win $100,000* for a registered Canadian charity of their choice by performing as many good deeds as possible

OSHAWA, ON, Jan. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Today, the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup launches its seventh season with a brand-new challenge for Canadian minor hockey players to make a meaningful impact. Chevrolet is challenging youth hockey teams to do more good deeds than ever before to help their communities.

The team to "fill their cup" with the most eligible good deeds from January 20 to March 4, 2023, will earn this year's title of Good Deeds Champion. Eligible U11 to U15 minor hockey teams can participate, and any Canadian resident over the age of 13 can submit a good deed in support of their team by tagging them and posting a video on select social media platforms. Whether it's cleaning up the local park, salting sidewalks, donating clothes, there's more flexibility for participants to perform acts of kindness.

"Since its inception, the Good Deeds Cup has seen thousands of good deeds conducted in towns and cities all over Canada," said James Hodge, brand director, Chevrolet Canada. "Chevrolet Canada's goal with this program is to continue to support youth in hockey by empowering them to utilize the important and positive values they learn through the sport to give back to their communities."

Over the past six seasons, the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup has donated $750,000 across the country. This year's winning team will be awarded $100,000 to be donated to a registered charity in Canada of the team's choice, and have their name engraved on the Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup.

Last year, the Lloydminster Female U13 Blazers from Alberta made history as the first all-female youth hockey team to be named Good Deed Cup Champions and donated the $100,000 grand prize provided by Chevrolet Canada to help make a new local rink accessible and welcome more community members to enjoy the ice.

For more information on the 2023 Chevrolet Good Deeds Cup program, including how to submit a video entry and the Official Contest Rules, visit www.ChevroletGoodDeedsCup.ca .

*No purchase necessary. Click here for full contest rules.

