butter LONDON Announces a New Buttermilk Probiotic Body Balm with Skin-Conditioning Benefits

ATLANTA, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The cheeky and Feel Good Beauty brand butter LONDON is bringing probiotics into skincare with the exciting release of Buttermilk Probiotic Body Balm. This buttery rich balm is formulated with skin-conditioning benefits for a soothing and moisturizing application. Indulge in the ultimate feel good Probiotic Body Balm that glides easily on the skin and leaves behind a luxurious Champagne scent to instantly moisturize while creating a sense of well-being. Available in a portable, mess free compact, Buttermilk is perfect for on-the-go hydration.

"We are excited to offer a non-greasy, fast-absorbing formula that immediately delivers nourishing hydration for healthier-looking skin," said Julie Campbell, butter LONDON General Manager. "Buttermilk was mindfully crafted to work with the butter LONDON portfolio of good-for-your body products that enrich the skin with buttery goodness."

Buttermilk Probiotic Body Balm is butter LONDON's first venture into probiotic skincare. This product stands apart from other lotions on butter LONDON's line up as Buttermilk is created with probiotic technology* that is age-defying and full of good-for-skin ingredients for a more balanced and radiant-looking complexion. This new and indulgent body balm is formulated with Lactococcus Ferment Lysate to help strengthen the skin's natural defense for optimal hydration. Buttermilk Probiotic Body Balm also contains Shea Butter, Sunflower Seed Oil, and Glycerin to replenish moisture, restore balance to dry skin, and pull water from deeper levels of the skin to lock in moisture.

"I recommend taking time to massage Buttermilk into the skin because massaging may help reduce the risk of stretch mark formation partnered with the ingredient rich product," said Dr. Hadley King, an award-winning, New York City Based dermatologist.

Swipe on Buttermilk for a soft glow look anytime skin needs a boost for a healthier-looking complexion. This skincare inspired self-care Probiotic Body Balm seamlessly tucks into a handbag, gym bag, or tote for easy application with a naturally cooling feel and moisturizing results.

As always with butter LONDON, Buttermilk Probiotic Body Balm is Cruelty-Free, Gluten-Free, Paraben-Free, and Vegan. Free of Mineral Oil, Petrolatum, Sodium Lauryl Sulfate, Phthalates, BHA, and Triclosan, Buttermilk is a moisturizing balm that can be applied guilt-free. To learn more about our award-winning nail care and other best-selling beauty and skincare-inspired products, visit butterlondon.com.

*This product does not contain live cultures.

