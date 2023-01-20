Pebblebrook Hotel Trust Provides Operating Update, Preliminary Q4 2022 and Full Year 2022 Results, and Transaction Update

To supplement the Company's presentation of preliminary results of Net loss in accordance with U.S. GAAP, this press release includes certain non-GAAP financial measures as defined under SEC rules. These measures are not in accordance with, or an alternative to, measures prepared in accordance with GAAP and may be different from similarly titled non-GAAP financial measures used by other companies. In addition, these non-GAAP financial measures are not based on any comprehensive set of accounting rules or principles. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations in that they do not reflect all of the amounts associated with the Company's results of operations determined in accordance with GAAP. Funds from Operations ("FFO") - FFO represents net income (computed in accordance with GAAP), excluding gains or losses from sales of properties, plus real estate-related depreciation and amortization and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships. The Company considers FFO a useful measure of performance for an equity REIT because it facilitates an understanding of the Company's operating performance without giving effect to real estate depreciation and amortization, which assume that the value of real estate assets diminishes predictably over time. Since real estate values have historically risen or fallen with market conditions, the Company believes that FFO provides a meaningful indication of its performance. The Company also considers FFO an appropriate performance measure given its wide use by investors and analysts. The Company computes FFO in accordance with standards established by the Board of Governors of Nareit in its March 1995 White Paper (as amended in November 1999 and April 2002), which may differ from the methodology for calculating FFO utilized by other equity REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to that of other REITs. Further, FFO does not represent amounts available for management's discretionary use because of needed capital replacement or expansion, debt service obligations or other commitments and uncertainties, nor is it indicative of funds available to fund the Company's cash needs, including its ability to make distributions. The Company presents FFO per diluted share calculations that are based on the outstanding dilutive common shares plus the outstanding Operating Partnership units for the periods presented. The Company also evaluates its performance by reviewing Adjusted FFO because it believes that adjusting FFO to exclude certain recurring and non-recurring items described below provides useful supplemental information regarding the Company's ongoing operating performance and that the presentation of Adjusted FFO, when combined with the primary GAAP presentation of net income (loss), more completely describes the Company's operating performance. The Company adjusts FFO for the following items, which may occur in any period, and refers to this measure as Adjusted FFO: - Non-cash ground rent: The Company excludes the non-cash ground rent expense, which is primarily made up of the straight-line rent impact from a ground lease.

- Non-cash interest expense: The Company excludes non-cash interest expense because the Company believes that including this adjustment in FFO does not reflect the underlying financial performance of the Company and its hotels.

- Amortization of share-based compensation expense: The Company excludes the amortization of share-based compensation expense because the Company believes that including this adjustment in FFO does not reflect the underlying financial performance of the Company and its hotels.

- Early extinguishment of debt: The Company excludes early extinguishment of debt because the Company believes that including this adjustment in FFO does not reflect the underlying financial performance of the Company and its hotels.

- Issuance costs of redeemed preferred shares: The Company excludes issuance costs of redeemed preferred shares because the Company believes that including this adjustment in FFO does not reflect the underlying financial performance of the Company and its hotels.

- Other: The Company excludes other expenses, which include transaction costs, management/franchise contract transition costs, interest expense adjustment for acquired liabilities, finance lease adjustment and non-cash amortization of acquired intangibles because the Company believes that including these non-cash adjustments in FFO does not reflect the underlying financial performance of the Company and its hotels. The Company's presentation of FFO in accordance with the Nareit White Paper, and as adjusted by the Company, should not be considered as an alternative to net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of the Company's financial performance or to cash flow from operating activities (computed in accordance with GAAP) as an indicator of its liquidity. Any differences are a result of rounding.