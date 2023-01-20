Venera Technologies announces the support for Dolby Atmos in its Quasar and Pulsar file-based Quality Control solutions
Cloud native Quasar® and on-premise Pulsar™ further extend their support of Dolby solutions by adding support for Dolby Atmos immersive audioBURBANK, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Venera Technologies announced that it has further extended its support for Dolby solutions by adding capability for detection and validation of Dolby Atmos® immersive audio to both of its cloud native Quasar® and on-premise PulsarTM file-based audio/video QC solutions.
Dolby Atmos is a pioneering immersive audio experience developed by Dolby Laboratories that offers a premium, multidimensional experience for entertainment. Revealing more depth, clarity, and details like never before, Dolby Atmos immerses listeners in a richer audio experience so they can connect more deeply with their favorite music, movies, games, and more.
With the addition of this new feature, Venera’s advanced audio/video QC solutions can now ensure that media files with embedded Dolby Atmos audio are correctly created and verify that the audio can be properly rendered at playout time. Furthermore, Quasar® and PulsarTM can not only report the important metadata associated with the Dolby Atmos content but it can also perform detailed quality checks for the embedded audio tracks, detecting undesirable audio artifacts.
“After providing support for Dolby Vision® HDR, we are pleased to support yet another sought-after Dolby solution in our popular QC solutions for both cloud as well as on-premise customers. We appreciate our long-term partnership with Dolby and are pleased to offer customers support for both best-in-class audio and video with Dolby Vision, and now Dolby Atmos.” said Fereidoon Khosravi, Chief Business Development Officer at Venera Technologies.
Both Quasar and Pulsar provide support for Dolby Atmos in standalone BWF audio files as well as IAB (Immersive Audio Bitstream) files within IMF and DCP packages.
You may contact Venera Technologies at sales@veneratech.com to arrange for a demonstration of Pulsar and Quasar, or ask for a free trial of these solutions.
About Venera Technologies
Venera Technologies provides cutting-edge file-based QC solutions to the digital media industry, tailored to the evolving requirements of its customer and the industry. Venera’s Quasar® the first native cloud-based QC solution, was developed natively for the Cloud environment with features such as dynamic scalability and usage based pricing model, along with advanced QC functionalities. And Venera’s Pulsar™ automated file-based QC solution is for on-premise deployment, with the same QC functionalities as Quasar. CapMateTM, the native cloud Caption/Subtitle verification and correction solution, is the first comprehensive solution for verifying caption or subtitle side car files that can accurately and quickly detect (and correct) and report on complex issues such as caption sync and Standards compliance. Venera’s suite of QC solutions is used by some of the largest Media companies in the world, as well as a number of smaller boutique post houses and production companies. www.veneratech.com
