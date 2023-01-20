Antiseptic and Disinfectants to Witness US$ 117.5 Billion Market Revenue by 2032; Sales to Nearly Quadruple - Fact.MR

Over 33% of Antiseptic and Disinfectants Sales Concentrated in North America: U.S. to Vanguard the Sales at 15.9% CAGR

/EIN News/ -- Rockville, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The global antiseptic and disinfectant market is valued at US$ 24 Billion in 2022 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of 17.2% over the assessment period (2022-2032). Demand in the market is projected to reach US$ 117.5 Billion by 2032.



Antiseptics and disinfectants are widely used in the healthcare, household, and commercial sectors. Moreover, the unprecedented outbreak of COVID-19 positively impacted the global antiseptic and sanitizer market. Antiseptics and disinfectants are witnessing an upsurge in demand across healthcare sector due to the increase in nosocomial infections.

Report Attributes



Details Historical Data 2023 - 2032 Value Projection (2032) US$ 117. 5 Billion Growth Rate (2022-2032) 17.2% CAGR No. of Pages 170 pages No. of Tables 48 Tables No. of Figures 84 Figures

Key Takeaways:

More than 1/3 rd of revenue is expected to contributed by North America during the projection period (2022-2032).

of revenue is expected to contributed by North America during the projection period (2022-2032). Countries like China and India, collectively, are expected to account for almost 65% of revenue in antiseptic and disinfectant market.

Sales in Asia's antiseptic and disinfectant market are expected to reach US$ 6.5 Billion in 2022.

The U.S is expected to witness double-digit growth at 15.9% CAGR during the forecast period.

Antiseptic and disinfectants demand in East Asia is expected to rise at 18.1% CAGR over the upcoming decade.



Growth Drivers:

Government initiatives to improve public knowledge about the benefits of using antiseptic and disinfectant products is expected to drive the sales.

The antiseptic and disinfectant market is experiencing significant growth due to the spread of infectious diseases across the globe.

Growing prevalence of hospital-acquired infections is estimated to drive the sales in hospitals and emergency clinics.



Competitive Landscape:

Leading companies are striving to produce sustainable products that increases security and efficiency while minimizing energy use, waste and environmental impact. Additionally, the industry-leading players are likely to form strategic alliances and partnerships with other companies to strengthen their geographic footprint in the global market.

For instance,

In 2022, Reckitt's Dettol brand is a sponsor of the 2022 Sun Hung Kai Properties Hong Kong Cyclothon and continues to support the mega event with enhanced hygiene protection.

In 2021, MedLife Formulations Pvt. Ltd. announced the launch of 4 in 1 multipurpose antiseptic liquid solution, Septicol Antiseptic Liquid, to get rid of the harmful bacteria, germs, and viruses. This liquid can also be used for domestic purposes such as floor cleaning and others.

Key Companies Profiled by Fact.MR

3M

Reckitt Benckiser

Kimberly-Clark Corporation (Hakle)

Cardinal Health

Bio-Cide International

BD

STERIS plc

Johnson & Johnson

This antiseptic and disinfectant market report provides detailed information on pricing, revenue growth, speculative technological and production capacity for the upcoming decade. The report also provides factors fueling the expansion of market and strategies adopted by manufacturers across various regions to gain competitive edge.

More Valuable Insights on Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market

The report offers insights into the market penetration of various factors propelling the growth in antiseptic and disinfectant market over the upcoming decade, validated by real-time business experts. The antiseptic and disinfectant market report to further provide comprehensive analysis is segmented into:

Product Type:

Quaternary Ammonium Compound

Chlorine Compound

Alcohol-based

Aldehyde-based

Phenolic Compound

Hydrogen Peroxide

Iodine

Silver

Other



End User:

Healthcare Providers

Commercial Users

Domestic Users



Region:

North America

Latin America

Europe

East Asia

South Asia & ASEAN

Oceania

MEA



Key Questions Covered in the Antiseptic and Disinfectant Market Report

What will be the demand outlook for the antiseptic and disinfectant market during the forecast period?

Which are the challenges faced in the antiseptic and disinfectant market?

Which region will lead the growth in the antiseptic and disinfectant market during 2022-2032?

What is the projected market valuation of the antiseptic and disinfectant market in 2032?

Which are the factors driving the antiseptic and disinfectant market during 2022-2032?

Which end user will generate maximum revenue in antiseptic and disinfectant market?

