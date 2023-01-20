Experts predict impact of emerging trends on government, consumers, and tech industry in latest report

Access Partnership launches Tech Policy Trends Report

Our experts discuss the industry’s biggest themes and provide insights that can help businesses navigate the ever-evolving tech landscape.” — Gregory Francis, CEO

LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Access Partnership, a leading global technology policy and public affairs consultancy, has released its Tech Policy Trends report for 2023, the fifth edition in this popular series. The report offers insights into the most pressing issues shaping the technology industry in the coming year.

Web 3.0 and the next web are highlighted as a key focus, promising greater decentralisation and democratisation of the internet. Additionally, the report examines the EU's infrastructure and supply chain security, as the region looks to strengthen its resilience against cyber threats.

The regulatory future of the metaverse, the virtual world where users interact in real-time, is also discussed in the report, shedding light on its impact on industries and society as a whole. Tensions between the US and China and their potential impact on technology policy and innovation are also analysed.

“Filled with expert analysis, the report provides a comprehensive overview of the most pressing issues in technology policy and their potential impact on society”, explained Gregory Francis, CEO at Access Partnership. “Our experts discuss the industry’s biggest themes and provide insights that can help businesses navigate the ever-evolving tech landscape. We will use the clarity with which we see the next twelve months to unite the creators of technology with those who, be it due to a lack of access or an excess of mistrust, have yet to be sufficiently touched by its benefits.”

About the Study:

Tech Policy Trends in 2023 is a compilation of 10 deeply researched thought pieces by Access Partnership’s policy experts on the most pressing aspects of global technology policy for the coming year, outlining how they affect governments, consumers, and the tech sector. You can download it here: https://accesspartnership.com/tech-policy-trends-2023/