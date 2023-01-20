Development of Semi-Automated Urinalysis Market is expected to Booming growth 2023-2030 | Alere, Bio-Rad Lab

Urinalysis Market

BURLINGAME, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Urinalysis Market, By Product Type (Instruments, Consumables), By Test Type (Macroscopic, Chemistry, Microscopic/Sediment), By Test Testing (Point-of-Care, Laboratory-based), By End User (Hospitals, Independent Laboratories, Physician Practices, Others (Industrial, Institutions, Home Testing, Nursing Facility, etc.)) Size, Share, Outlook, and Opportunity Analysis, 2023 - 2030, The global urinalysis market was valued at US$ 1,483.7 Mn in 2022 and is forecast to reach a value of US$ 1,979.9 Mn by 2027 at a CAGR of 7.2% between 2023 and 2030. Global Urinalysis Market Is Expanding Owing To The Increasing Incidences Of Urinary Tract Infection And Chronic Kidney Diseases Globally

Urinalysis Market research assesses the rate of growth and market value based on market dynamics and growth generating variables. Complete understanding is based on the most recent industry news, prospects, and trends. The research includes a thorough market analysis and vendor landscape, as well as a SWOT analysis of the top vendors.

Urinalysis is done as part of a regular medical checkup. Urine testing can also be used for pregnancy testing, drug screenings, and to monitor certain medical conditions. Urinalysis is used to diagnose medical conditions such as kidney disease, urinary tract infections, diabetes, and pregnancy. The test can also be used as part of pre-surgery preparation. Urinalysis is done by collecting a urine sample and sending it to the laboratory for analysis. The test report is then interpreted based on the results of the different components of the test. The report may also include a description of the results from a microscopic examination. A complete urinalysis includes a chemical dipstick test, a microscopic examination, and a visual examination. The test will also check the odor and clarity of the urine.

Market Dynamics:

Rising investments for developing home-based urine testing kits is anticipated to propel growth of the global urinalysis market over the forecast period. For instance, a funding of USD 6 million was raised by Vivoo in November 2021, for developing at home urine tests. These tests are inexpensive and they provide nutrition and lifestyle guidance. Moreover, unavailability of skilled professionals is estimated to restrain growth of the global urinalysis market over the forecast period.

Impact of COVID-19:

Outbreak of COVID-19 severely impacted the healthcare sector. During the pandemic the healthcare sector was facing huge challenges regarding the availability of skilled healthcare professionals, drugs, medical equipment and medical consumables. This caused immense pressure on the healthcare sector. Hospitals were focusing on treating COVID-19 patients on priority, so many doctors were deployed to attend to these patients. This had a negative impact on patients suffering with other disorders. People suffering with acute kidney injury need to visit a nephrologist regularly and this was not possible due to the strict lockdowns in many regions. This had negative impact on the global urinalysis market.

Key Takeaways:

The global urinalysis market is estimated to witness significant growth, exhibiting CAGR of 7.2% during the forecast period, due to growing product launches. For instance, qUAntify Advanced Control instrument was launched by Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., in January 2022. This instrument is used in monitoring precision urinalysis test procedure and it has increased the effectiveness of statistical processes in a clinical laboratory.

North America is estimated to witness significant growth in the global urinalysis market over the forecast period, due to improving healthcare facilities and increasing geriatric population in the region.

Key players active in the global urinalysis market are Shenzhen Mindray Bio-Medical Electronics Co., Ltd., Ekf Diagnostics, Abbott, ACON Laboratories, Inc., Quidel Corporation, ARKRAY Inc., Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc., Trinity Biotech, Sysmex Corporation, Siemens, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Thermo Fisher Scientific, Beckman Coulter Inc., Quidel Corporation, and Teco Diagnostics.

The research was compiled based on the synthesis, analysis, and interpretation of data gathered from numerous sources on the parent market. Furthermore, the economic conditions and other economic indicators and determinants have been studied in order to analyse their respective impact on the Urinalysis Market, as well as the current impact, in order to generate strategic and informed forecasts regarding the market scenarios. This is mostly due to the developing world’s unmet potential in terms of product pricing and income creation.