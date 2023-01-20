“Air pollution is associated with over a million premature deaths per year in Africa, which occur due to people being exposed to harmful pollutants both indoors and outdoors. Africa faces a double burden of worsening air quality, and climate vulnerability, which affects all sectors, including sports”
— SEI Africa director, Philip Osano
You just read:
SEI’s Philip Osano Speaks to Quartz on Air quality and Sports
EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content.
As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™,
tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our
Editorial Guidelines
for more information.