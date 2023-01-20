Consumer Council’s 5-day special service for complaint and enquiry available from 21 January

MACAU, January 20 - The Consumer Council will provide special service from 21 to 25 January to accept consumers’ enquiries or complaints.

Simple online service offered on “Consumer Online”

Consumers may contact the Council for lodging enquiries or complaints via:

“Consumer Online”: a simple, easy, consolidated e-service platform, consumers may scan the QR Code of the platform using mobile devices or get access via the website link ( https://app.consumer.gov.mo/wapp/cconline?lang=en ) to submit their contents using text or pictures; Hotline: 89889315 (24-hour recording service).

The Council will follow up on cases and respond timely, assistance will be given to consumers if necessary.

Consumers may also lodge their complaints and enquiries via the Council’s WeChat account, e-mail (info@consumer.gov.mo) or fax (28307816).

Consumer alert: pay attention to transaction terms and retain receipt

The Council reminds consumers to pay attention to details of the product or service they intend to purchase and read the terms for discounts when making food and beverage consumption, proof of purchase such as receipt or invoice must also be kept to safeguard one’s rights in case consumer dispute arises.