The DSEDJ appeals to teachers and students to pay attention to their health during Spring Festival holiday. Preventive measures to be adjusted afterwards

MACAU, January 20 - The Education and Youth Development Bureau (DSEDJ) continues to communicate with the health department to study on, judge and adjust school preventive measures based on the endemic situation. After listening to opinions, the DSEDJ announces:

For non-tertiary education:

After the Spring Festival holiday, suspension of a class is no longer required when 4 new positive cases in a class are reported on the same day. In order to understand the health status of teachers and students after the holiday, all teachers and students must take a rapid antigen test (RAT) between January 28th and 29th and upload the result to the rapid antigen test result declaration platform (there is a direct link in the Macau Health Code).

It is expected that many teachers and students will leave Macao for travelling during the Spring Festival holiday, which may increase the risk of infection when they return to school after the holiday. Therefore, teachers and students who have not been infected must continue to upload their RAT results before returning to school every day. This measure will temporarily be maintained for one or two more weeks after the holiday and may be adjusted depending on the infection data of teachers and students at that time.

Physical education classes and physical training activities can be gradually resumed, but schools must still pay close attention to the physical conditions of students who have just recovered, and appropriately adjust the teaching content and arrangement.

For tertiary education:

After the Spring Festival holiday, face-to-face classes and examinations will be gradually resumed. The specific teaching arrangements are subject to the announcements of the institutions and students should pay attention to the latest announcements.

The DSEDJ once again appeals to parents to pay attention to the health of their children during the Spring Festival, and to take various personal preventive measures, especially when travelling abroad; eligible students who have not completed the vaccination should get vaccinated as soon as possible.