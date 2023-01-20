Submit Release
Visitor arrivals for December 2022

MACAU, January 20 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that visitor arrivals rose by 6.2% month-on-month to 389,390 in December 2022; yet, the figure represented a decline of 52.6% year-on-year. Overnight visitors (229,445) and  same-day visitors (159,945) fell by 41.8% and 62.5% year-on-year respectively. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors extended by 0.6 day year-on-year to 2.1 days, with that of overnight visitors (3.6 days) and same-day visitors (0.2 day) increasing by 0.6 day and 0.1 day respectively.

As regards source of visitors, number of visitors from mainland China slid by 55.9% year-on-year to 336,593, with 165,106 visitors travelling under the Individual Visit Scheme (IVS). Visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area totalled 194,992, of whom 42.7% came from Zhuhai. Besides, there were 42,860 visitors from Hong Kong and 6,679 from Taiwan.

For the whole year of 2022, visitor arrivals totalled 5,700,339, down by 26.0% year-on-year. Same-day visitors and overnight visitors numbered 3,216,311 and 2,484,028 respectively, representing respective decreases of 19.8% and 32.8% year-on-year. Meanwhile, the average length of stay of visitors shortened by 0.1 day year-on-year to 1.5 days, on account of an increase in the proportion of same-day visitors in total visitors (56.4%); the duration for same-day visitors stayed at 0.1 day while that for overnight visitors went up by 0.2 day to 3.4 days.

There were 5,105,935 Mainland visitors in 2022, a fall of 27.5% year-on-year; IVS visitors (1,681,823) declined by 31.3% and visitors from the nine cities in the Pearl River Delta in the Greater Bay Area (3,332,727) dropped by 19.1%. Besides, visitors from Hong Kong (513,447) and Taiwan (67,303) went down by 12.8% and 5.1% year-on-year respectively. Analysed by checkpoint, number of visitor arrivals by land fell by 24.4% year-on-year to 5,293,108 in 2022; among them, 73.5% arrived through the checkpoint of Border Gate (3,891,367) and 16.8% came via the Hengqin port (887,160). Meanwhile, visitor arrivals by air and by sea totalled 241,186 and 166,045 respectively.

