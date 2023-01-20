More Public Guided Tours at the Pavilion of China-PSC Platform during Chinese New Year

MACAU, January 20 - The Pavilion of China-Portuguese-speaking Countries Commercial and Trade Service Platform will be open on 26 January (the 5th day of the first month of lunar year), with an increased number of public guided tours available during the Chinese New Year, to showcase Macao as a China-PSC platform with products, folks’ customs and trade-related culture of Portuguese-speaking countries, jointly celebrating the Chinese New Year with residents and visitors.

Covering around 1,800 square metres, the Pavilion features seven areas with more than 2,000 products from nine Portuguese-speaking countries, various multi-media installations and self-service vending machines, selling over 70 products from Portuguese-speaking countries in rotation, to showcase the developments of China-PSC platform in a multi-faceted way.

The pavilion is open to the public for free from Monday to Friday from 9:30 to 13:00 and from 14:30 to 17:30. Guided tours are available in Cantonese, Portuguese, Mandarin and English, and residents and visitors are welcome to visit. For more information, please call 2836 6814 or email dpec@ipim.gov.mo.