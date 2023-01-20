5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2023 novelties of the seventh edition: 24 special Trophies and new Panel Chairs

The judges of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2023 are preparing to taste the wines and award the 24 Trophies of this edition. Announced the judges who will take the role of Panel Chairs.

VERONA, Italy, Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The seventh edition of 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls, the wine selection organized by Veronafiere, will take place in Verona from 28 to 30 March 2023. During the three days of blind tasting, all the wines participating in the 5StarWines – the Book selection will be evaluated by a jury of highly specialized professionals divided in 14 panels. Each wine will be tasted by each judge of the Panels, and will be assigned a score on the basis of a careful visual and taste-olfactory analysis; it will be up to the Panel Chair to coordinate the fellow judges of their panel and formulate the final tasting notes. The wines which, on the basis of this preliminary evaluation, will be suitable for obtaining a score of 90/100 or more, will be subject to a subsequent judgment by the General Chairs, thus receiving the final score. The jury also assigns the official recognition of 24 special Trophies.

A special award ceremony takes place during Vinitaly and is dedicated to the companies receiving Trophies. Following the 2022 edition, companies awarded with Trophies were the subject of several episodes of the Italian Wine Podcast, which is recorded in English and currently the premier Italian wine podcast in the world.

But 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls 2023 comes with something new compared to the previous editions. In recent editions, four trophies have been awarded to the wines competing in Wine Without Walls: Winery of the Year, Best Biodynamic Wine, Best Organic Wine and Best Sustainable Wine. For the seventh edition, seven Trophies will be awarded to certified organic wines and seven to biodynamic wines, in addition to the pre-existing "Best Winery Wine Without Walls" Trophy. The categories are the same as those of the 5StarWines section. There will be also a "Best Wine Distributed By" special award for the wine entered by a wine retailer with the highest score.

Composed of wine professionals from diverse geographical and professional backgrounds, the diversity of the judging panels and the blind tasting process ensure an objective selection of wines. Each panel is in fact led by a Panel Chair, who has the task of decreeing the score of the wines, after guiding the discussion with the colleagues of the Jury. This year's Panel Chairs include Masters of Wines, like Richard Kershaw MW, Founder and Winemaker of Richard Kershaw Wines and Ned Goodwin MW, the Co-Owner of Wine Diamonds; VIA ambassadors and experts, Hayley Black IWE, Fine Wine Specialist at Winebow Imports, and Niklas Bergqvist IWE, Head Sommelier and Wine Educator at Vinkällaren Grappe and Restaurangakademien; well-known professionals in the wine sector like Yannick Benjamin, Co-founder of Beaupierre Wines & Spirits, Contento Restaurant and Wine on Wheels, Pietro Russo, Winemaker at Donnafugata and Andrea Lonardi, COO (Chief Operating Officer) of Angelini Wines & Estate; and wine journalists like Stephen Brook, Decanter Contributing Editor and Christopher Barnes, Founder and Publisher at Grape Collective.

Wineries wishing to receive an evaluation and feedback from an exceptional jury and to promote their wines on an international scale within the context of Vinitaly, have until 24 February to submit their registration for the Selection. Companies that register by 23 January 2023 can take advantage of a second Early Bird discount of 10% off the basic registration fee. From 24 January 2023, the standard rate will apply to registrations. From 9 January to 28 February it will be possible to send wine samples to the warehouse. To take advantage of the 10% Early Bird discount, visit the website: https://www.5starwines.it/registrazioni/?lang=en.

-----------

About: 5StarWines – the Book is the annual wine selection organized by Veronafiere, held in the lead-up to the biggest Italian wine fair in the world. The event is now in its seventh edition. 5StarWines – the Book is a blind tasting aimed at shedding light on wineries investing in the improvement of their products. During the event, a highly qualified panel of wine professionals will taste and score — using a 100-point scale — participating wines. In the 2022 edition, over 2,300 wines took part in the competition and 960 were selected for inclusion in 5StarWines – the Book. The Guide is a useful tool both on the promotional and commercial side. It introduces international buyers and wine lovers to new wine products of great value. It guarantees wine quality and it maintains and certifies their value at an international level.

Media Contact

5STARWINES & WINE WITHOUT WALLS MEDIA TEAM, Just Do The Work, 0458101447, media@justdothework.it

SOURCE 5StarWines & Wine Without Walls