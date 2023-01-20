Proactive news headlines including International Graphite, CuFe Ltd, Lincoln Minerals and Incannex Healthcare

Sydney, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Proactive, provider of real-time news and video interviews on growth companies listed in Australia, has covered the following companies:

International Graphite Ltd IG has made its third graphite discovery 500 metres south of the existing mineral resource at the Springdale Graphite Project in Western Australia.

CuFe Ltd CUF and subsidiary Wiluna Fe Pty Ltd have initiated the restart of mining operations at the 60%-owned JWD Iron Ore Mine in Western Australia, prompted by improving iron ore prices and strengthening economic activity in China post-lockdowns.

Lincoln Minerals LNL will today recommence trading under two ticker codes, one new – LNLND – which is associated with a new capital raise of $4.6 million, and the original ticker, LNL.

Positive results from Incannex Healthcare Ltd ( IHL IXHL 's ongoing Australian Phase II Psi-GAD1 study would represent a significant catalyst for the company, according to Edison Investment Research.

Lindian Resources Ltd LIN has completed a tranche two payment of US$7.5 million, as part of its agreement to acquire the Kangankunde Rare Earths Project in Malawi.

White Rock Minerals Ltd ( WRM WRMCF has received acceptances for about $426,000 in an entitlement offer, resulting in over six million fully paid ordinary shares being issued today.

American Rare Earths Ltd ARR is on target to define a 'substantial' maiden rare earth element (REE) resource after its recently completed drill program at the Halleck Creek Rare Earths Project in Albany County, Wyoming, USA.

Island Pharmaceuticals Ltd ILA has received feedback from the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) on its Investigational New Drug (IND) application for the ISLA-101 Phase 2a PEACH clinical trial.

Azure Minerals Ltd AZS is fast-tracking lithium exploration at its Andover Project in the West Pilbara region of Western Australia, with a maiden drilling program expected to begin in late February.

Bellevue Gold Ltd BGL has wrapped up its share purchase plan (SPP), which closed at 5pm (AWST) last Friday.

Imugene Ltd ( IMU IUGNF has made several presentations, including an oral abstract and several poster sessions, on the company's HER-Vaxx and CF33 technologies at the ASCO Gastrointestinal Cancers Symposium currently being held in San Francisco, US.

Catalina Resources Ltd CTN has tapped Michael Busbridge to replace outgoing technical director Davide Bosio, who resigned due to other professional commitments.

Aruma Resources Ltd - Aruma Resources Ltd appoints new managing director to advance its portfolio of lithium and gold.

