PaymentComponents Introduces SIC/euroSIC SDK to its FINaplo Library series

PaymentComponents-SICeuroSIC-messaging-solution-Swiss-banks-ISO20022 transition.

ATHENS, GREECE, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- PaymentComponents, a global B2B solution provider for the payments and open banking space, is proud to announce the launch of its SIC/euroSIC financial messaging solution for the Swiss market. The company, which has already delivered world-class solutions for P27 in the Nordics, FedNow in the US, and MEPS+ in Singapore, among other ISO20022 schemes, has now enhanced its Finaplo Financial messaging solution with the SIC/euroSIC library to allow banks in the region to alleviate the burden of transitioning to this new ISO20022 scheme. With this new solution, banks that operate in the Swiss region can now take advantage of the SIC/euroSIC library and drive growth and efficiency in their operations.

PaymentComponents' FINaplo solutions are offered as an embedded SDK that banks can integrate into their payment application, allowing them to build, validate and parse their financial messages. Additionally, an online service, which is also available via APIs for message validation, is offered to speed up testing. PaymentComponents' financial messaging libraries allow developers to embed their tools into existing projects and smoothly navigate complex changes, such as ISO20022 migration.

PaymentComponents is committed to providing open and light software components in payments, financial messaging, and open banking that can transform businesses. Their solutions are the necessary ingredients for more than 60 banks and financial institutions spread across 25+ countries to help them innovate and become digital champions.

