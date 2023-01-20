Dennis Quaid hosts an upcoming educational "Viewpoint" segment on Digital Theft

The popular program will dive into how online fraud has continued to evolve with technology...

MIAMI (PRWEB) January 20, 2023

Educational TV program "Viewpoint" delves into digital theft with leading experts on a new episode. The show will be opened and closed by veteran actor Dennis Quaid. Developers for Viewpoint acquired information for the segment from relevant industry providers and worked with some leaders in the sector to help educate on the current issues regarding online fraud.

Citizens are living in an age where more and more information is being digitized. Most average individuals spend at least some part of their day on the internet for some time, from answering emails and posting pictures on social media accounts, to online banking and other financial interactions. It's not uncommon to use one's phone to create, socialize, work, and perform regular tasks like ordering groceries or looking up reviews for the latest movie release or new television show.

With much of our lives online, it's not uncommon for theft to occur. Whether it is intellectual property theft, like stealing another person's ideas or concepts, or identity theft, using someone's information to impersonate them without their consent to commit fraud or gain other financial benefits. Digital theft is a real problem, with millions of Americans falling victim yearly.

However, people can do a few different things to keep themselves safe. For example, using strong and unique passwords for every account can prevent someone from gaining access to personal information. Regularly checking banking and credit accounts every day can help, too.

Viewpoint's episode highlighting digital theft will dive further into additional details for protecting oneself from thieves online, and will discuss some of the tools and technologies that have been developed to help continuously combat these on both a personal and business level.

Viewpoint with Dennis Quaid is an award-winning program distributed national. The show is is created by a diverse crew of producers, writers, and editors with hundreds of years of cumulative television experience.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/dennis_quaid_hosts_an_upcoming_educational_viewpoint_segment_on_digital_theft/prweb19123811.htm