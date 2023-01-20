Drivers Can Buy the 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S AWD in Carlsbad, California
SUV buyers in Carlsbad, California, can purchase the 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S AWD at Bob Baker Mazda.
CARLSBAD, Calif. (PRWEB) January 20, 2023
Customers in Carlsbad, California, can now get their hands on the 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S AWD at Bob Baker Mazda. The SUV is equipped with a 2.5-liter SKYACTIV®-G DOHC 16-Valve four-cylinder engine with a six-speed SKYACTIV®-Drive Automatic transmission.
The SUV also comes with the following features:
15.3-gallon fuel tank
1 LCD Monitor in the front
Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls
E911 Automatic Emergency Notification
Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go
Immobilizer
Infotainment System Voice Command
10.25-inch full-color center display
AM/FM/HD Audio System
Android Auto™
Apple CarPlay®
4-speakers
Trip Computer
Remote Keyless Entry
Back-Up Camera
Blind Spot Monitoring
Collision Mitigation-Front
Electronic Stability Control
Lane Departure Warning
Low Tire Pressure Warning
Rear Child Safety Locks and more.
Prospective buyers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership by filling out an online application form. The dealership's finance team will work with various banks and lending organizations to tailor a loan package best suited to the applicants' requirements. Moreover, customers can also sell or trade-in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to buy a new model from the dealership.
For more information, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.bobbakermazda.com/ or call 760-431-3051. They can also visit the dealership at 5365 Car Country Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008.
