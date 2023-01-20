Submit Release
Drivers Can Buy the 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S AWD in Carlsbad, California

SUV buyers in Carlsbad, California, can purchase the 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S AWD at Bob Baker Mazda.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (PRWEB) January 20, 2023

Customers in Carlsbad, California, can now get their hands on the 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S AWD at Bob Baker Mazda. The SUV is equipped with a 2.5-liter SKYACTIV®-G DOHC 16-Valve four-cylinder engine with a six-speed SKYACTIV®-Drive Automatic transmission.

The SUV also comes with the following features:

    15.3-gallon fuel tank

    1 LCD Monitor in the front

    Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls

    E911 Automatic Emergency Notification

    Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

    Immobilizer

    Infotainment System Voice Command

    10.25-inch full-color center display

    AM/FM/HD Audio System

    Android Auto™

     Apple CarPlay®

    4-speakers

    Trip Computer

    Remote Keyless Entry

    Back-Up Camera

    Blind Spot Monitoring

    Collision Mitigation-Front

    Electronic Stability Control

    Lane Departure Warning

    Low Tire Pressure Warning

    Rear Child Safety Locks and more.

Prospective buyers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership by filling out an online application form. The dealership's finance team will work with various banks and lending organizations to tailor a loan package best suited to the applicants' requirements. Moreover, customers can also sell or trade-in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to buy a new model from the dealership.

For more information, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.bobbakermazda.com/ or call 760-431-3051. They can also visit the dealership at 5365 Car Country Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/drivers_can_buy_the_2023_mazda_cx_5_2_5_s_awd_in_carlsbad_california/prweb19125419.htm

