SUV buyers in Carlsbad, California, can purchase the 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S AWD at Bob Baker Mazda.

CARLSBAD, Calif. (PRWEB) January 20, 2023

Customers in Carlsbad, California, can now get their hands on the 2023 Mazda CX-5 2.5 S AWD at Bob Baker Mazda. The SUV is equipped with a 2.5-liter SKYACTIV®-G DOHC 16-Valve four-cylinder engine with a six-speed SKYACTIV®-Drive Automatic transmission.

The SUV also comes with the following features:

15.3-gallon fuel tank

1 LCD Monitor in the front

Cruise Control with Steering Wheel Controls

E911 Automatic Emergency Notification

Distance Pacing w/Traffic Stop-Go

Immobilizer

Infotainment System Voice Command

10.25-inch full-color center display

AM/FM/HD Audio System

Android Auto™

Apple CarPlay®

4-speakers

Trip Computer

Remote Keyless Entry

Back-Up Camera

Blind Spot Monitoring

Collision Mitigation-Front

Electronic Stability Control

Lane Departure Warning

Low Tire Pressure Warning

Rear Child Safety Locks and more.

Prospective buyers can apply for an auto loan at the dealership by filling out an online application form. The dealership's finance team will work with various banks and lending organizations to tailor a loan package best suited to the applicants' requirements. Moreover, customers can also sell or trade-in their old vehicle and use the value obtained to buy a new model from the dealership.

For more information, interested parties are encouraged to visit https://www.bobbakermazda.com/ or call 760-431-3051. They can also visit the dealership at 5365 Car Country Drive, Carlsbad, CA 92008.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/drivers_can_buy_the_2023_mazda_cx_5_2_5_s_awd_in_carlsbad_california/prweb19125419.htm