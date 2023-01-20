Buyers in Meridian, Mississippi, can buy the 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD at Meridian Honda.

MERIDIAN, Miss. (PRWEB) January 20, 2023

Customers in Meridian, Mississippi, can now get their hands on the 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD at Meridian Honda. The pickup truck is equipped with a 3.5-liter V-6 engine and has a fuel economy rating of 18 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway.

The 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD is also equipped with the following features:

2 LCD Monitors in the front

8-inch touchscreen display

Apple CarPlay®

Android Auto™

SiriusXM® radio

Remote Keyless Entry

Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

Trip Computer

Heated Front Bucket Seats

Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

Immobilizer and more.

To purchase the 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD, prospective buyers have the option to apply for auto financing at the dealership. They have to fill out an online application form on the dealership's website and submit it. The dealership's finance team will work with various banks and lending organizations to tailor a loan package that best suits the applicants' needs.

For more information about the 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD or the loan application process, visit https://www.meridianhonda.com/ or call 601-693-4651. Prospective buyers can also visit the dealership at 503 Front Street Ext., Meridian, MS 39301.

For the original version on PRWeb visit: https://www.prweb.com/releases/drivers_can_now_purchase_the_2023_honda_ridgeline_rtl_awd_in_meridian_mississippi/prweb19125422.htm