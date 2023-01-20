Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, File Suit Against Sacramento Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, in PAGA-Only Action, Alleging California Labor Code Violations

Sacramento Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, LLC allegedly failed to record the time employees submitted to mandatory temperature checks and symptom questionnaires, which resulted in a loss of wages.

The Sacramento employment law attorneys, at Blumenthal Nordrehaug Bhowmik De Blouw LLP, filed a lawsuit against Sacramento Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, LLC alleging the company violated Labor Code § 2699, et seq. seeking penalties for DEFENDANT's alleged violation of California Labor Code §§ 201-203, 204 et seq., 210, 218, 221, 226(a), 226.7, 227.3, 510, 512, 558(a)(1)(2), 1194, 1197, 1197.1, 1198, and 2802. The lawsuit against Sacramento Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, LLC is currently pending in the Sacramento County Superior Court, Case No. 34-2022-00332080. To read a copy of the Complaint, please click here.

According to the lawsuit filed, Sacramento Behavioral Healthcare Hospital, LLC allegedly failed to pay employees for all the time they were under the employer's control. This, allegedly, includes the time Plaintiff and other Aggrieved Employees had to submit to mandatory COVID-19 screening prior to clocking in for the day. To the extent that the time worked off the clock did not qualify for overtime premium payment, Defendant allegedly failed to pay minimum and overtime wages for the time worked off-the-clock.

PAGA is a mechanism by which the State of California itself can enforce state labor laws through the employee suing under the PAGA who do so as the proxy or agent of the state's labor law enforcement agencies. An action to recover civil penalties under PAGA is fundamentally a law enforcement action designed to protect the public and not to benefit private parties. The purpose of PAGA is not to recover damages or restitution, but to create a means of "deputizing" citizens as private attorneys general to enforce the Labor Code.

