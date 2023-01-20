Submit Release
News Search

There were 1,420 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 340,868 in the last 365 days.

Drivers Can Now Purchase the 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD in Meridian, Mississippi

Buyers in Meridian, Mississippi, can buy the 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD at Meridian Honda.

MERIDIAN, Miss., Jan. 20, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Customers in Meridian, Mississippi, can now get their hands on the 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD at Meridian Honda. The pickup truck is equipped with a 3.5-liter V-6 engine and has a fuel economy rating of 18 mpg in the city and 24 mpg on the highway.

The 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD is also equipped with the following features:

    2 LCD Monitors in the front

    8-inch touchscreen display

    Apple CarPlay®

    Android Auto™

    SiriusXM® radio

    Remote Keyless Entry

    Dual Zone Front Automatic Air Conditioning

    Trip Computer

    Heated Front Bucket Seats

    Electric Power-Assist Speed-Sensing Steering

    Immobilizer and more.

To purchase the 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD, prospective buyers have the option to apply for auto financing at the dealership. They have to fill out an online application form on the dealership's website and submit it. The dealership's finance team will work with various banks and lending organizations to tailor a loan package that best suits the applicants' needs.

For more information about the 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD or the loan application process, visit https://www.meridianhonda.com/ or call 601-693-4651. Prospective buyers can also visit the dealership at 503 Front Street Ext., Meridian, MS 39301.

Media Contact

Jessica Nance, Meridian Honda, 601-693-4651, jnance@meridianhonda.com

 

SOURCE Meridian Honda

You just read:

Drivers Can Now Purchase the 2023 Honda Ridgeline RTL AWD in Meridian, Mississippi

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more
MEET OUR APP
FOR iOS + ANDROID

Don’t miss any breaking news!

Get the EIN Presswire App

Power your mobile with the latest breaking news by country, US state or industry.