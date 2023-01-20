Submit Release
Abidjan: Morocco Participates in International Symposium on Regional Financial Market of WAMU

MOROCCO, January 20 - ''The regional financial market of the West African Monetary Union (WAMU), 25 years later ...'', is the central theme of an international symposium held Thursday in Abidjan, with the participation of Morocco.

The Kingdom was represented at this event by Nezha Hayat, president of the Moroccan Capital Market Authority (AMMC).

Placed under the high patronage of Nigerien president Mohamed Bazoum and his Ivorian counterpart, Alassane Ouattara, the symposium provided an opportunity to exchange views with the various players of the market on its evolution, and to draw up development prospects in order to contribute to the financing of the Union's economies.

The West African Monetary Union's Capital Markets Authority (AMF-UMOA), previously known as the Regional Council for Public Savings and Financial Markets (CREPMF), took the opportunity to present its assessment and future prospects.

President of AMF-UMOA, Badanam Patoki, was pleased with the progress made by this regulatory body in its 25 years of activity.

Significant advances have been recorded, including the effectiveness of the resident presidency, the gradual financial empowerment of the body whose operation was strongly supported by the subsidy of member states, and the establishment of the regulatory framework of the Third Compartment dedicated to companies, he explained.

MAP:  20 January 2023

