Education: Working Meeting in Madrid on Moroccan-Spanish Cooperation

MOROCCO, January 20 - The Moroccan ambassador to Spain, Karima Benyaich, held on Wednesday in Madrid a working meeting with Santiago Iniguez, president of IE University, a higher education institution specializing in "training influential leaders".

Founded in 1973, this university currently hosts more than 6,000 students of 130 different nationalities, including a hundred Moroccan students.

This meeting was an opportunity to highlight the importance of relations between Spain and Morocco in the field of education, which are a "priority" in bilateral relations and one of the "pillars" of the new phase of bilateral relations initiated following the Joint Declaration, adopted during the visit by president of the Spanish government, Pedro Sanchez, in Morocco on April 7, at the invitation of HM King Mohammed VI.

It also discussed the institutional visit that IE intends to make to Morocco at the end of March, with a view to establishing fruitful partnerships in Morocco, thus offering students the possibility of immersion in the labor market throughout their training, as well as after graduation.

On this occasion, Benhyaich reviewed the strategic scope of relations between Morocco and Spain, which are experiencing a remarkable dynamic, following the new roadmap.

Moroccan students, who are increasingly choosing Spain as a destination for their higher education, now represent almost 10% of foreign students in Spain.

MAP : 20 January 2023