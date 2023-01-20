Ambassador to AU Highlights Morocco's Pioneering Experience in Gender Equality before COREP

Addis Ababa, MOROCCO, January 20 - Morocco's pioneering experience in the field of gender equality was highlighted before the Committee of Permanent Representatives of the African Union (COREP), which is continuing its preparatory session for the next AU Summit until January 27.

Ambassador Mohamed Arrouchi, Permanent Representative of the Kingdom to the AU and the UNECA, who addressed the session, highlighted the progress and achievements of the Moroccan national strategy on gender equality and empowerment of women and girls.

Speaking during the review of the report of the 7th Specialized Technical Committee on Gender Equality and Women's Empowerment, Arrouchi, who heads the Moroccan delegation, listed the various legal and institutional measures adopted in this field, highlighting the Moroccan model on the continent.

In this regard, the Moroccan delegation recalled that the Kingdom is one of the first to have submitted its report on the promotion of gender equality and empowerment of women and girls by 2021, concerning the implementation of the Solemn Declaration on Gender Equality in Africa by 2021.

The Moroccan delegation also emphasized Morocco's commitment in this field, both at the national and regional levels. To this end, the Kingdom expresses its firm will to expand its actions in the process of ratification of the various legal instruments of the AU, Arrouchi stressed.

Regarding Morocco's constant interaction with standards, the Moroccan delegation recalled the AU advocacy mission for the ratification of the Maputo Protocol on Women's Rights, which visited Morocco from November 1 to 4, 2022, in order to explore the prospects of ratification of this important AU instrument.

On the other hand, the Moroccan delegation announced that Morocco will organize on the sidelines of the next 42nd Ordinary Session of the Executive Council, on February 16, 2023, a side event on "the intersecting challenges of Climate Change and the Women, Peace and Security Agenda in Africa", at the AU headquarters.

The Permanent Representatives Committee of the African Union had launched, on Monday in Addis Ababa, the work of its 45th ordinary session, preparatory to the next AU Summit, scheduled for next February.

MAP: 19 January 2023