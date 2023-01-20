Derby / Motor Vehicle Crash vs Pedestrian w/ Serious Bodily Injury

EXTERNAL SENDER: Do not open attachments or click on links unless you recognize and trust the sender.

STATE OF VERMONT

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY

VERMONT STATE POLICE

NEWS RELEASE

MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – Car vs. Pedestrian w/ Serious Bodily Injury

CASE#: 22A5000335

RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey

STATION: Derby Barracks

CONTACT#: 802-334-8881

DATE/TIME: 01/19/23, approx. 1723 hours

STREET: VT-105

TOWN: Newport Town

LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: X Eastern Avenue

WEATHER: Cloudy

ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear

VEHICLE #1

OPERATOR: Lisa Lessard

AGE: 55

SEAT BELT? Yes

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT

VEHICLE YEAR: 2022

VEHICLE MAKE: Ford

VEHICLE MODEL: F-150

DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to passenger front panel

INJURIES: None reported

PEDESTRIAN

NAME: Monica Donofrio

AGE: 36

CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT

INJURIES: Life-threatening injuries

SUMMARY OF CRASH:

On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby troopers, Newport Ambulance and Newport Center Fire responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the above location. Investigation revealed vehicle 1, was traveling west on VT Rt 105. The pedestrian was running in the travel portion of the roadway in the west bound lane wearing dark clothing. Vehicle #1 struck the pedestrian due to not being able to see the pedestrian.

The pedestrian, Monica Donofrio of Newport Center, VT, was transported to North Country Hospital for serious bodily injuries and later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.

VSP was assisted by Newport Center Fire Department and Newport EMS.

This incident is still considered under investigation. Anyone who may have information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Kimberly Harvey, of the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or test CRIMES (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS