Derby / Motor Vehicle Crash vs Pedestrian w/ Serious Bodily Injury
STATE OF VERMONT
DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY
VERMONT STATE POLICE
NEWS RELEASE
MOTOR VEHICLE CRASH – Car vs. Pedestrian w/ Serious Bodily Injury
CASE#: 22A5000335
RANK/TROOPER FULL NAME: Trooper Kimberly Harvey
STATION: Derby Barracks
CONTACT#: 802-334-8881
DATE/TIME: 01/19/23, approx. 1723 hours
STREET: VT-105
TOWN: Newport Town
LANDMARK AND/OR CROSS STREETS: X Eastern Avenue
WEATHER: Cloudy
ROAD CONDITIONS: Clear
VEHICLE #1
OPERATOR: Lisa Lessard
AGE: 55
SEAT BELT? Yes
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: St. Johnsbury, VT
VEHICLE YEAR: 2022
VEHICLE MAKE: Ford
VEHICLE MODEL: F-150
DAMAGE TO VEHICLE #1: Minor damage to passenger front panel
INJURIES: None reported
PEDESTRIAN
NAME: Monica Donofrio
AGE: 36
CITY, STATE OF RESIDENCE: Newport Center, VT
INJURIES: Life-threatening injuries
SUMMARY OF CRASH:
On the above date and approximate time, VSP Derby troopers, Newport Ambulance and Newport Center Fire responded to a report of a vehicle vs. pedestrian crash at the above location. Investigation revealed vehicle 1, was traveling west on VT Rt 105. The pedestrian was running in the travel portion of the roadway in the west bound lane wearing dark clothing. Vehicle #1 struck the pedestrian due to not being able to see the pedestrian.
The pedestrian, Monica Donofrio of Newport Center, VT, was transported to North Country Hospital for serious bodily injuries and later transported to Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center for treatment.
VSP was assisted by Newport Center Fire Department and Newport EMS.
This incident is still considered under investigation. Anyone who may have information pertaining to this incident is encouraged to contact Trooper Kimberly Harvey, of the Derby Barracks at 802-334-8881. Information can also be submitted anonymously online at www.vtips.info or test CRIMES (274637) to Keyword: VTIPS