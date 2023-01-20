Biostimulants Market Size Expected To Reach $4.09 Billion By 2027

Biostimulants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

The Business Research Company’s Biostimulants Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Biostimulants Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the biostimulants market. As per TBRC’s biostimulants market forecast, the biostimulants market size is predicted to reach a value of $4.09 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the biostimulants market is due to the growth of sustainable agriculture. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest biostimulants market share. Major players in the biostimulants market include BASF, Bayer CropScience, Novozymes A/S, Koppert Biological Systems, Verdesian Life Sciences.

Learn More On The Biostimulants Market By Requesting A Free Sample (Includes Graphs And Tables):

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/sample.aspx?id=2516&type=smp

Trending Biostimulants Market Trend

Companies in the biostimulant market are coming up with innovative products to meet the demand and requirements of the customers and have an edge over their competitors. Mostly, start-ups are entering the market with new products. For example, in June 2022, a Spanish provider of biostimulation and sustainable crop nutrition introduced Biimore, an innovative biostimulant globally. It is made from specific and sustainable plant fermentation process from a combination of L-a amino acids, vitamins, sugars and traces of other natural compounds that are not found in any other biostimulant on the market. It improves yield and harvest quality parameters at ultra-low doses. In addition, in September 2022, Evonik Industries, a German specialty chemicals company commenced the development of an innovative biostimulant that reduces fertilizer use by half and keeps 93% of the yields. This is expected to be launched during 2025-2027.

Biostimulants Market Segments

• By Chemical Origin: Natural, Biosynthetic Biostimulants

• By Active Ingredient: Humic Acid, Fulvic Acid, Amino Acids, Protein Hydrolysates, Seaweed Extracts, Other Active Ingredients

• By Application: Foliar, Soil, Seed, Other Applications

• By Geography: The global biostimulants market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East, and Africa.

Read more on the global biostimulants market report at:

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biostimulants-global-market-report

Biostimulants are substances or microorganisms that enhance plant growth when applied in small amounts by increasing the nutrient absorbency rate of plants without any adverse effect on the plants. It improves plant tolerance to biotic stress while also increasing crop productivity.

Biostimulants Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Biostimulants Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on biostimulants global market value, biostimulants drivers and biostimulants trends, biostimulants global market major players, competitors' revenues, biostimulants global market value, market positioning, and biostimulants global market growth across geographies. The biostimulants market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

Browse Through More Similar Reports By The Business Research Company:

Humic Based Biostimulants Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/humic-based-biostimulants-market-global-market-report

Agricultural Biologics Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/agricultural-biologics-global-market-report

Biofertilizers Global Market Report 2023

https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/report/biofertilizers-global-market-report

About The Business Research Company?

The Business Research Company has published over 3000+ detailed industry reports, spanning over 3000+ market segments and 60 geographies. The reports draw on 1,500,000 datasets, extensive secondary research, and exclusive insights from interviews with industry leaders.

Global Market Model – Market Intelligence Database

The Global Market Model, The Business Research Company’s flagship product, is a market intelligence platform covering various macroeconomic indicators and metrics across 60 geographies and 27 industries. The Global Market Model covers multi-layered datasets that help its users assess supply-demand gaps.

Contact Information

The Business Research Company

Europe: +44 207 1930 708

Asia: +91 8897263534

Americas: +1 315 623 0293

Email: info@tbrc.info

Check out our:

LinkedIn: https://in.linkedin.com/company/the-business-research-company

Twitter: https://twitter.com/tbrc_info

Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/TheBusinessResearchCompany

YouTube: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC24_fI0rV8cR5DxlCpgmyFQ

Blog: https://blog.tbrc.info/

Healthcare Blog: https://healthcareresearchreports.com/

Global Market Model: https://www.thebusinessresearchcompany.com/global-market-model