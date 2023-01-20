Global Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Is Projected To Grow At A 2% Rate Through The Forecast Period

Benzene Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Benzene-Petrochemicals Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the benzene-petrochemicals market. As per TBRC’s benzene-petrochemicals market forecast, the benzene-petrochemicals market size is predicted to reach a value of $79.56 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 2 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the benzene-petrochemicals market is due to the increased use of styrene. Asia-Pacific region is expected to hold the largest benzene-petrochemicals market share. Major players in the benzene-petrochemicals market include Ameriya Oil Ref. Co., Angarsk Petrochemical, Alexandria National Refining, and Petrochemicals Company (ANRPC), Arsol Aromatics GmbH & Co.

Trending Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Trend

Many companies in the benzene market are focusing on research and developmental activities to discover new technologies and processes for the production of benzene. The technologies developed are expected to help curb environmental issues. For instance, in January 2021, Covestro, a German materials company received its first delivery of 2,000 metric tons of sustainable benzene from Total, a France-based petroleum company. The delivery enables Covestro to contribute to the circular economy. In addition, in May 2020, BioBTX, a Netherlands-based circular chemistry technology developer announced its plan to build the world’s first commercial production facility for sustainable aromatics such as benzene. The increase in such technological advances to reduce emissions will gain traction and contribute to the growth of the market.

Benzene-Petrochemicals Market Segments

• By Manufacturing Process: Pyrolysis Steam Cracking of Naphtha, Catalytic Reforming of Naphtha, Toluene Hydrodealkylation, Toluene Disproportionation, From Biomass

• By Derivative: Ethylbenzene, Cumene, Alkylbenzene, Aniline, Chlorobenzene, Cyclohexane, Maleic Anhydride, Other Derivatives

• By Application: Plastics, Resins, Synthetic Fibers, Rubber Lubricants

• By Geography: The global benzene-petrochemicals market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Benzene petrochemical refers to an aromatic hydrocarbon produced from cracked gasoline. It is highly flammable and has a sweet odor. Benzene is manufactured naturally by volcanoes and forest fires.

