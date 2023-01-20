Global Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Is Projected To Grow At A 6.6% Rate

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 – Market Size, Trends, And Global Forecast 2023-2027

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Business Research Company’s “Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market. As per TBRC’s benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market forecast, the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market size is predicted to reach a value of $2.09 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 6.6 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market is due to the rising prevalence of Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH). North America region is expected to hold the largest benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market share. Major players in the benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market include Karl Storz, Lumenis, Olympus, Urologix, Boston Scientific Inc.,

Trending Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Trend

Prostatic Artery Embolization (PAE) is one of the latest developments in the market for Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment. PAE is a minimally invasive treatment that assists in reducing the symptoms observed in the urinary tract. The PAE procedure is done using X-rays and other advanced imaging to observe the tumor inside the body and accordingly treat it without any surgery. This technique results in reduced complications in the treatment of BPH and thus is said to be a major development in the market of BPH treatment. Leading companies such as Boston scientific, UNC healthcare, and Spire healthcare have been investing in the market for PAE

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Market Segments

• By Product: Resectoscopes, Radiofrequency Ablation Device, Urology Lasers, Prostatic Stents, Implants

• By End-User: Hospitals, Ambulatory Surgical Centres (ASC), Clinics, Home

• By Procedure Type: Transurethral Needle Ablation (TUNA), Transurethral Resection Of Prostate (TURP), Transurethral Incision Of Prostate (TUIP), Transurethral Microwave Thermotherapy (TUMT), Laser Surgery, Other Procedure Types

• By Geography: The global benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Benign prostatic hyperplasia or benign prostatic hypertrophy is a condition of prostate gland enlargement which causes blockade of urethra, the tube that carries urine from the bladder.

Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 from TBRC covers the following information:

• Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

• Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

• Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

Trends, opportunities, strategies and so much more.

The Benign Prostatic Hyperplasia (BPH) Treatment Devices And Equipment Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment global market size, drivers and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment trends, benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment devices and equipment market forecast, benign prostatic hyperplasia treatment devices and equipment market insights, benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, and benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market growth across geographies. The benign prostatic hyperplasia (BPH) treatment devices and equipment market report helps you gain in-depth insights on opportunities and strategies. Companies can leverage the data in the report and tap into segments with the highest growth potential.

