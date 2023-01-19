Submit Release
Kyryl Vuzkyi

Kyrylo is a high school student. He is fond of the history of Europe, philosophy, political science, diplomacy, the history of diplomacy, and the art of debate. He is the leader of the student self-government, Kyryl joins in the organization of school events, both charitable (fairs, meetings) and cultural and educational (performances, projects). He has a considerable experience volunteering in my city, both independently and together with volunteer organizations in Odesa and all-Ukrainian volunteer organizations. His active social life has helped him to learn about opportunities from the European Union for youth and be part of two youth exchanges of the Erasmus+ program. In his deep conviction, Europe is not just a part of the world, Europe is a lifestyle. He believes that strength in unity, and unity in diversity, so we work together for a common goal.

