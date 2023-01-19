Submit Release
Oksana Trefanenko

Oksana Trefanenko is a finalist in a few scholarship programs and at the moment is studying in a private boarding school in England via HMC projects. She participates in all-Ukrainian projects and actively volunteers locally plus in such organizations as Ukrainian Volunteer Service, WiTech Ukraine, and others. She is keen on debates, is a big fan of MUN, writes books, and is obsessed with history, especially the Ukrainian one. Due to the last one, she has a strong bond with Ukraine and trying her best in spreading awareness about it abroad.

