KSA Warehouse Automation Industry is expected to grow 3x, generating USD ~1 Bn by 2026F owing to rising of new logistics players, Saudi vision 2030 and investment in transhipment hub: Ken Research

/EIN News/ -- Gurugram, India, Jan. 20, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- KSA Warehousing Automation Industry is a consolidated market and is in the growing phase which comprises of Warehouse management system provider, autonomous mobile robot companies, piece picking robots’ companies, warehouse drone providers, autonomous truck loading service providers etc. There are many major players in the KSA Warehouse Automations Market some of which are ABB, Konecranes, Swisslog, Diggipacks etc.

Rapid digitalization, growing adoption of technology for improving efficiency & faster delivery and emergence of advanced technologies have led to the growth of the industry.

Moreover, Industry trends such as utilization of warehouse drones, increasing demand for hyperlocal deliveries, automated data analytics, Collaborative Robots, etc., are facilitating market growth.

High Initial Investment with actual return on investment in the long-run, improper installation, data inaccuracy, technology obsoletion, etc., have been the key pain points of the industry. Additional costs of training & hiring skilled workforce have further restrained growth.

Saudi Vision 2030: The government has planned to invest billions of dollars in its transportation & logistics infrastructure as a part of its Vision 2030. For instance, Government plans in place to expand and modernize King Abdul Aziz International which is one of the key airports of the country, planning to increase investments into modernizing and upgrading port infrastructure to handle containers greater than 55+ Mn TEUs and to construct new land bridge which will connect the east and west coasts of the country. This will decrease the transportation times from 10 days through sea to 13 hours through rail.

Expansion by Logistics Players: The growing logistics market of Saudi Arabia is simultaneously witnessing an increasing number of new players and existing players expanding their current level of operations. For instance, Wared Logistics has started first of a series of temperature-controlled warehouses in mid-2012. Also, the logistics chain of UAE, Al Futtaim began with the operations of its second warehousing facility in Riyadh in July 2018.

Emergence as Transhipment Hub: Saudi Ports Authority signed a long-term memorandum-of-understanding with Saudi Industrial Services Co (SISCO), to expand Red Sea Gateway Terminal (RSGT) at Jeddah Islamic Port, which will bolster the aim of turning Jeddah into a transshipment hub for the Middle East. Saudi Arabia will emerge as a transshipment hub for goods which will increase customer’s demand for modern warehouse.

Analysts at Ken Research in their latest publication “ KSA Warehousing Automation Market Outlook to 2026 - Driven by Bolstering Ecommerce Industry & Ambitious Government Plans for Digitalization ” by Ken Research observed that KSA Warehouse Automation market is in the growing phase. The emergence as transhipment hub, rising number of logistics players, influx of new investments, Saudi vision 2030 and increasing focus on digitization are some of the factors that has contributed to the KSA Warehouse Automation market growth. It is expected that KSA Warehouse Automation market will grow at a CAGR of ~19.7% for the 2021-2026F forecasted period.

Key Segments Covered:-

KSA Warehouse Automation Market

By Product Category (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

Semi-Automated

Fully Automated

By Product Component (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

Conveyor System/ Sortation System

Automatic Identification and Data Capture (AIDC)

Automated Storage & retrieval System (AS/RS)

Warehouse Management System

AMR/AGV

Others (Pick-to-Light and Put-to-Light Systems and automated packaging: wedging, volume reduction, personalization and more)

By Automated Technology (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

Hardware

Software

By End-User (by Revenue), 2021P & 2026F

E-Commerce

Retail (Supermarkets, Hypermarket, Consumer Durables & More)

3PL/Logistics

Others (Health & Beauty, Pharma, Furnishing)

Key Target Audience:-

International Domestic Freight Forwarders

Warehousing Companies

Logistics Companies

Logistics Consultants

Government Bodies & Regulating Authorities

Time Period Captured in the Report:-

Historical Period: 2016-2021

2016-2021 Base Year: 2022

2022 Forecast Period: 2023 – 2026F

Companies Covered:-

Savoye

Konecranes

ABB Ltd.

SSI Schaefer

Swisslog

Diggipacks and more

Key Topics Covered in the Report:-

Country Overview

Ecosystem of KSA Warehousing Automation Market

Business Cycle and Genesis of KSA Warehousing Automation Market

Commercial Models in KSA Warehousing Market

Demand Supply Scenario of KSA Warehousing Automation Market

Growth Drivers of KSA Warehousing Automation Industry

Trends and Developments of KSA Warehousing Automation Industry

SWOT Analysis of KSA Warehousing Automation Industry

Impact of Covid-19 on KSA Warehouse Automation Industry

Challenges in the KSA Warehousing Automation Industry

Warehousing Automation Ecosystem in KSA

Government Warehouse Rules and Procedures

Technological Innovations in Warehousing Automation Market

Porter’s Five Force Analysis of the KSA Warehouse Automation Industry

KSA Warehousing Automation Market Size

KSA Warehousing Automation Market Segmentation

KSA Warehousing Automation Market Future Overview

Competition Scenario

Cross Comparison between major players in the Market (Inception, Headquarter, Location, Strength, Service offered, No of Employees, types of Automation, End-User, recent Developments)

Analyst Recommendation

