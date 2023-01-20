Submit Release
Fecal Matters: Cormorant Cove and Richey Viewpoint beaches are now open for water recreation, King County

Green sign informing that beach is open

On Jan. 17, 2023, Seattle Public Utilities (SPU) lifted the closure at both Cormorant Cove and Richey Viewpoint beaches in King County. The closure had been in effect since Jan. 10, 2023. The sewage leak was fixed, and water sample results show there is no longer a public health risk from water-borne bacteria. The parks are now open for water-contact recreation.

Local health jurisdictions issue water-contact advisories or closures at swimming beaches. The BEACH Program helps to communicate these risks to the public.

Top swimming tips

It’s always a good idea to shower after swimming, and to wash your hands before eating, if you’ve been in contact with the water or sand. Other swimming tips are on our website.

Help your beach to prevent future advisories and closures. Follow our “Fecal Matters” blog posts or join our email notification list for beach bacteria news and information. We are also on Twitter and Facebook.

See the map

Our BEACH Program swimming map always has the latest marine swimming advisories or closures.

Contact

Heather Gibbs
BEACH Program Coordinator
360-480-4868
heather.gibbs@ecy.wa.gov

 

