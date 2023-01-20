Submit Release
Beter Bed Holding continued growth in Q4 leading to solid FY 2022 sales

Highlights

  • Q4 sales amounted to € 62.7 million (+3.5% vs Q4 2021; +15.3% vs Q3 2022), resulting in FY2022 sales of € 229.4 million (+7.1%)
  • Online sales up 12.8% in Q4 (vs Q4 2021), leading to an online channel share of 16.9%, compared to a channel share of 15.5% in Q4 2021, leading to a full year online channel share of 18.3%
  • Like-for-Like order intake Q4 increased by 17.3%, resulting in an increased order book of € 23.1 million (+16.2% vs 30 September 2022)
  • Overall order intake and sales for DBC above last year for independent retail and Beter Bed combined.
  • Number of strategic initiatives launched in Q4, with second Beter Bed Experience realised in Eindhoven in December

John Kruijssen, CEO of Beter Bed Holding, comments:

"We continued to deliver solid results both on- and offline in Q4 2022, despite the challenging macro-economic environment with high inflation and low consumer confidence. Our strategic initiatives keep gaining momentum. We opened a second Beter Bed Experience store in Eindhoven and have rolled out our revolutionary independent sleep advice tool, Beter Slapen ID, now in half of our store network. Our digital team is taking steps forward in improving the on-site customer experience and their culture of experimentation is helping and encouraging the rest of our company to innovate, test, experiment and learn as a way to make our business more efficient. We have taken significant steps to improve our positioning towards our sleep better, live better purpose and will continue our strategic journey to raise sleep awareness, increase spend on sleep, and create brands of choice."


