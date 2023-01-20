Global Kefir Market Size, Key Players | Opportunities, Challenges, Sales 2023-2030

Kefir Market

Global Kefir Market Forecast, By Countries, Type and Application, With Sales, Price, Revenue and Growth Rate Forecast, 2023-2030

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Global Kefir Market was valued at USD 1503.21 Million in 2022 in terms of revenue, exhibiting a CAGR of 6.21 % during the forecast period (2023 to 2030).

Kefir, a dairy product made from yeast- and bacteria-containing Kefir grains, is a dairy product. It is a small, translucent, jelly-like, cauliflower-like, jelly-like sphere. Natural products have been the main driver of global food and beverage industry growth. Due to rising demand for gluten-free products over the forecast period, the Kefir market will expand rapidly.

It is naturally sweetened with mild sourness. It has a creamy texture and the aroma of cheesecake and yogurt. The product is expected to be commercially successful due to its growing popularity and increasing preference. Many restaurants, cafes, and eateries have included kefir products on their menus. LEON restaurants Limited is a U.K. fast-food chain that offers strawberry banana Kefir smoothie. The restaurant claims that the drink is lactose-free, healthy for the stomach and gluten-free.

Kefir is gaining popularity in health-conscious communities. However, many people are vegans. To appeal to vegans, the market is offering non-dairy products. Kefir is suitable for all ages. Probiotics are expected to grow in the region due to rising health concerns and their effectiveness in treating health issues. The industry's demand for yogurt or kefir is expected to increase due to rising disposable income, a wider probiotics portfolio, as well as accessibility to the products.

Kefir production is expensive and requires a lot of storage. This could slow down market growth. The high cost of final product storage and preservation is a factor that makes it difficult for consumers in developing countries to accept it.

The Kefir market report covers the Top Players:

Babushka Kefir

Best of Farms

Bio-tiful Dairy

Danone

DowDuPont

Hain Celestial

Libert

Lifeway Foods

Nourish Kefir

OSM Krasnystaw

Segmentation of the Kefir Market:

These are the main product categories included in the Kefir market report:

Greek-style Kefir

Low-fat Kefir

Frozen Kefir

Organic Kefir

Others

Application in the Kefir market report:

Dairy Products

Cosmetics

Sauces

Dips & Dressings

Dietary Supplements

Medicines

Drinks & Smoothies

Others

Segment Percentage By Country And Region, Kefir 2023

Geographically, there are five regions that make up the global Kefir market: North America (EU), Asia Pacific (APAC), Middle East & Africa (MEA), and South America (SA).

- North American country-level analyses include the U.S., Canada, and the Rest of North America. Analyze and forecast Kefir for Europe, including markets from the U.K. through France and Germany. Asia Pacific includes India, China and Japan, as well as the Rest of Asia Pacific. Market analysis and forecast for the Middle East & Africa include South Africa, GCC countries, and the Rest Of The Middle East & Africa. The South American market Kefir is divided into Brazil (and the Rest of South America).

The purpose of this Kefir market study :

1) Give insight into market growth factors. Analyze the market for Kefir' based on different factors such as price analysis, supply chains analysis, and five intercom analysis.

2) This report Provides forecasts and detailed analysis of the global Kefir Market.

3) This report Provides a country-level analysis of the market for the current size of the Kefir Market as well as future growth.

4) This report provides country-level market analyses of the segment by product type, application, and sub-segments.

5) This report Establishes historical revenues and future revenue for market segments or sub-segments that relate to four major geographic areas and their respective countries: North America (Europe), Asia (Asia), and North America.

6) This report Monitor and analyze competitive developments such as joint ventures or strategic alliances.

