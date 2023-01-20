Automotive Fuel Tank Market to Expand at CAGR of ~5% Assessment for the Driving Factors & Opportunities During 2023-2033

Research Nester

Global automotive fuel tank market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 29 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global automotive fuel tank market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 29 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 17 billion in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of automotive fuel tank market worldwide are growing demand for vehicles, along with growing demand for plastic tanks.Market Definition of Automotive Fuel TankAs it holds and safeguards the combustible fluid gas, a fuel tank is regarded as a critical automobile component. The fuel tank is an essential component of the car that is joined to the engine and transfers fuel as needed in the form of compressed gas. The tank keeps the fire out of the way and shields the flammable gas from direct atmospheric contact. The tank varies in size, shape, and capacity, as well as being built of materials such as plastic and metal, depending on the type of vehicle. Since they are lightweight, plastic tanks are frequently utilized in automobiles.Get a Sample PDF Brochure: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-528 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global automotive fuel tank market can majorly be attributed to the increased need for automobile gasoline tanks among car manufacturers globally, along with expanding demand for vehicles. For instance, more than 82 million vehicles were sold worldwide in 2021. The rise of automobile fuel tank has been influenced by the rising demand for passenger cars. Passenger automobiles are defined as vehicles with at least four wheels intended for passenger transportation and no more than eight seats, in addition to the driver’s seat.The passenger automobile sector has experienced quite a remarkable expansion and has consistently improved in terms of production, domestic sales, and exports. For instance, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers (SIAM), the country’s passenger car sales rose 8.36% in December 2020 over December 2019 in India. Compared to December 2019, utility vehicle sales increased by 19.75% in 2020. Van sales rose over December 2019 by 41.06% in 2020. Consequently, the increase in demand for passenger vehicles is fueling the global automotive fuel tank market.The global automotive fuel tank market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Rise in demand for plastic tanksGrowing penetration of carsSurge in sales of commercial vehiclesGlobal Automotive Fuel Tank Market: Restraining FactorCompared to combustion-engine vehicles, electric vehicles require significantly less maintenance, which results in significantly cheaper maintenance expenses. The vehicle’s lithium-ion batteries are sealed and require no maintenance, while the controller and chargers are the only non-moving components. The electric motor’s shaft is the only moving component, making it less likely to break down and requiring little to no maintenance. As a result, maintaining electric vehicles is significantly more affordable. The crisis of air pollution and global warming is being exacerbated by the rising emissions brought on by the fuels used in conventional automobiles. Hence this factor is expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global automotive fuel tank market during the forecast period.Get PDF Sample Report + All Related Table and Graphs @ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-528 Global Automotive Fuel Tank Market SegmentationBy Material Type (Ferroalloys, Aluminum Alloys, and Plastics)By the end of 2033, it is predicted that the plastics segment would generate the most revenue, supported by the increasing use of plastic fuel tanks in trucks owing to their flexible design options, simple installation, and rising global truck sales. For instance, in the United States, more than 2.5 million trucks were sold in 2020.By Capacity (Less Than 45 Liters, Between 45-70 Liters, and Above 70 Liters)By Vehicle Type (Passenger Cars, Light Commercial Vehicles, and Heavy Commercial Vehicles)By RegionThe Asia Pacific automotive fuel tank market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Presence of strong automobile network, increased in sales of vehicles, and growing production of vehicles are some of the major factors expected to boost the growth of the market in this region. In September 2022, China produced more than 2.6 million automobiles, of which about 2.6 million were sold.The market research report on global automotive fuel tank also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Do You Have Any Query Or Specific Requirement? Ask to Our Expert: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-528 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Automotive Fuel Tank MarketSome of the key players of the global automotive fuel tank market are Toyoda Gosei Co., Ltd., TI Fluid Systems plc, Compagnie Plastic Omnium SE, Yachiyo Industry Co., Ltd., Benteler International AG, Unipres Corporation, Kautex Textron GmbH & Co. KG, Magna International Inc., Visteon Corporation, Yapp Automotive Systems Co., Ltd., and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. 