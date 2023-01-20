Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Expand CAGR of ~5% Assessment for the Driving Factors & Opportunities2023-2033

Research Nester

Global flexible plastic packaging coating market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 5 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%.

NEW YORK, NEW YORK, UNITED STATES, January 19, 2023 / EINPresswire.com / -- Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market Key InsightsDuring the forecast period of 2023-2033, the global flexible plastic packaging coating market is expected to reach an estimated value of ~USD 5 billion by 2033, by expanding at a CAGR of ~5%. The market further generated a revenue of ~USD 1500 million in the year 2022. Major key factors propelling the growth of flexible plastic packaging coating market worldwide are the rising sales of snacks and demand for snacks across the globe.Market Definition of Flexible Plastic Packaging CoatingGlobal flexible plastic packaging coating market trends such as, skyrocketing development and manufacturing of tablets & capsules and growing food supply worldwide are projected to influence the growth of the market positively over the forecast period. For instance, the tablet segment is projected to fall to nearly USD 60 billion by 2027 while in 2021, the total shipment of tablets worldwide was estimated to be about 150 million units. Moreover, the higher utilization of skin & hair care products and exponential growth in the cosmetics industry is further expected to hike the growth of the market over the forecast period.Get a sample copy of the report@ https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4582 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market: Growth DriversThe growth of the global flexible plastic packaging coating market can majorly be attributed to the increasing number of seminars organized by the key players operating in the market. For instance, Amcor Limited to be presented at Global Plastic Summit by the company’s VP. The company took participation in the summit to talk about the move of the industry toward circularity. On the other hand, the market growth can also be attributed to the several expansion contracts occurring in the field of flexible plastic packaging coating. For instance, Glenroy, Inc. to witness expansion in the demand for sustainable flexible packaging and also announces making the investment to expand the adhesive lamination capacity. These actions have been taken to provide better solutions for existing and new customers.The global flexible plastic packaging coating market is also estimated to grow majorly on account of the following:Growing Demand for Plastic Coating Packaging in Automotive Industry Across the GlobeIncreasing Development and Manufacturing of MedicinesRising Consumption of Toffee and CandySurging Disposable Income Across the GlobeGlobal Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market: Restraining FactorThere are presence of alternatives in the market, and requirement for higher initial investment in the market. Hence, these factors are expected to be the major hindrance for the growth of the global flexible plastic packaging coating market during the forecast period.Know More About the Complete Study @ https://www.researchnester.com/reports/flexible-plastic-packaging-coating-market/4582 Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating Market SegmentationBy End-User (Food & Beverage, Cosmetics, Pharmaceuticals, Automotive, and Others)The pharmaceuticals segment, amongst all the other segments, is anticipated to garner the largest revenue by the end of 2033. The growth of the segment can be attributed to the higher demand for flexible plastic packaging in the pharmaceutical industry. For instance, the total revenue generated by pharma in 2021 was estimated to be nearly USD 1.5 trillion.By Application (Caps & Closures, Aerosols & Tubes, Industrial & Promotional Packaging, and Others)By Substrate (Metal, Liquid Cartons, Rigid Plastic, Paper-Based Container, Flexible Packaging, and Others)By Type (Urethane, Soft Touch, UV-Curable, BPA Free, and OthersBy RegionThe Asia Pacific flexible plastic packaging coating market is anticipated to hold the largest market share by the end of 2033 among the market in all the other regions. Growing utilization of cosmetic products by the population and the higher demand for ready-to-eat food in the region are some of the major factors anticipated to drive the growth of the market in the Asia Pacific during the forecast period. The total revenue generated by the cosmetic segment in India alone was estimated to reach around USD 7 billion by 2026. Hence, such factors are estimated to hike the growth of the market during the forecast period.The market research report on global flexible plastic packaging coating also includes the market size, market revenue, Y-o-Y growth, and key player analysis applicable for the market in North America (U.S., and Canada), Latin America (Brazil, Mexico, Argentina, Rest of Latin America), Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Singapore, Indonesia, Malaysia, Australia, New Zealand, Rest of Asia-Pacific), Europe (U.K., Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Hungary, Belgium, Netherlands & Luxembourg, NORDIC (Finland, Sweden, Norway, Denmark), Ireland, Switzerland, Austria, Poland, Turkey, Russia, Rest of Europe), and Middle East and Africa (Israel, GCC (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Bahrain, Kuwait, Qatar, Oman), North Africa, South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa).Get a PDF Sample For More Detailed Market Insights: https://www.researchnester.com/sample-request-4582 Key Market Players Featured in the Global Flexible Plastic Packaging Coating MarketSome of the key players of the global flexible plastic packaging coating market are PPG Industries, Inc., Glenroy, Inc., Akzo Nobel N.V., Sierra Coating Technologies LLC, Koninklijke DSM N.V., Paramelt B.V., DuPont de Nemours, Inc., Amcor Limited, Mondi plc, and others.About Research NesterResearch Nester, which is a leading service provider for strategic market research and consulting services, aims to provide unbiased, unparalleled market insights and industry analysis. These analyses help conglomerates, executives, and industries to take wise decisions for their businesses as well as for their future marketing strategy, expansion and investment among others. We believe that our expertise in the field of market research can help businesses to expand to its new horizon. Our team of research analysts can provide businesses a right guidance at the right time, while our out of box thinking helps our clients to take wise decision in order to avoid future uncertainties.

Forge your own success stories, With Research Nester - A Composite Market Research Solution