Filgrastim Biosimilars Market Size, Share, Revenue, Trends And Drivers For 2023-2032

LONDON, GREATER LONDON, UK, January 20, 2023

The Business Research Company’s “Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023” is a comprehensive source of information that covers every facet of the filgrastim biosimilars market. As per TBRC’s filgrastim biosimilars market forecast, the filgrastim biosimilars market size is predicted to reach a value of $1.33 Billion by 2027, rising at a significant annual growth rate of 8.9 percent through the forecast period.

The growth in the filgrastim biosimilars market is due to government initiatives for the development of biosimilars. North America region is expected to hold the largest filgrastim biosimilars market share. Major players in the filgrastim biosimilars market include Cadila Pharmaceuticals, Dr. Reddy's Laboratories, Intas Biopharmaceuticals, Sandoz, Amgen Inc.,

Companies in the pegfilgrastim biosimilar market are increasing their product innovation through strategic collaborations. To sustain themselves in the increasingly competitive market, companies are developing innovative products as well as sharing skills and expertise with other companies. While companies have long collaborated with academic and research institutions in this market by way of partnerships or out-licensing deals, this trend has been increasing over the past few years. For instance, in April 2020, Biocon, an India-based biopharmaceutical company, partnered with Mylan, a US-based generic and specialty pharmaceuticals company, to introduce Fulphila, a biosimilar pegfilgrastim, in Australia. Fulphila has been licenced by the Therapeutic Goods Administration for the therapy of oncology patients who have had chemotherapy to shorten the length of acute neutropenia and hence the risk of infection, as evidenced by febrile neutropenia.

By Application: Oncology, Chronic And Autoimmune Diseases, Blood Disorders, Growth Hormone Deficiency, Infectious Diseases, Other Applications

By Distribution Channel: Hospital Pharmacy, Retail Pharmacy, Online Pharmacy

By Type Of Manufacturing: In-House Manufacturing, Contract Manufacturing Organizations

By Geography: The filgrastim biosimilars global market is segmented into North America, South America, Asia-Pacific, Eastern Europe, Western Europe, Middle East and Africa.

Filgrastim biosimilars refer to a biosimilar that is intended to treat patients who suffer bone marrow damage from extremely high radiation doses in a manner similar to how it helps cancer patients by stimulating the formation of white blood cells, making patients less susceptible to infections.

Market size date for the forecast period: Historical and Future

Market analysis by region: Asia-Pacific, China, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, North America, USA, South America, Middle East and Africa.

Market analysis by countries: Australia, Brazil, China, France, Germany, India, Indonesia, Japan, Russia, South Korea, UK, USA.

The Filgrastim Biosimilars Global Market Report 2023 by The Business Research Company is the most comprehensive report that provides insights on filgrastim biosimilars market size, drivers and trends, filgrastim biosimilars global market major players, competitors' revenues, market positioning, filgrastim biosimilars global market growth, across geographies.

